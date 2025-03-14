BTS’ J-Hope performs unreleased song Mona Lisa at Brooklyn concert for HOPE ON THE STAGE Tour; watch

Global superstar J-Hope is currently on his solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, thrilling fans worldwide with his electrifying performances and brand-new music. The rapper, singer, and dancer, best known for his work with BTS, has begun on a journey that promises to showcase his creative choreography and powerful stage presence.

The tour recently made a stop in Brooklyn, where J-Hope surprised fans by debuting a brand-new song titled Mona Lisa. The track, which has not yet been officially released, was performed live for the first time on March 13 at the Brooklyn concert. Before launching into the performance, J-Hope took a moment to share the heartfelt inspiration behind the song. He addressed the crowd, saying, “This song is just me expressing my LOVE, simply put, YOU are my MASTERPIECE. My own MONA LISA.” His touching words were met with cheers from fans, who eagerly anticipated what was to come.

As soon as J-Hope started performing Mona Lisa, the atmosphere in the venue became electric. The song's melody, combined with his signature energy and captivating stage presence, sent the audience into a frenzy. Concertgoers quickly took to social media, sharing clips and snippets of the performance. The videos rapidly gained traction, going viral across multiple platforms and sparking excitement among fans who had yet to attend the tour.

Not only that, but he also heightened the anticipation for the reveal. Just minutes before taking the stage, J-Hope took to his Instagram Story, sharing a short clip that zoomed in on the famous Mona Lisa painting, accompanied by 'shhh' emojis, hinting at the surprise to come.

J-Hope’s solo tour had been highly anticipated since he first announced it on January 10, when he officially confirmed the dates and cities he would visit. The tour kicked off in Seoul, where J-Hope performed three unforgettable nights at the KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2. His Seoul performances set the tone for what was to come.

Following his shows in Brooklyn on March 13 and 14, J-Hope is now set to take his tour to various cities across North America, Latin America, and Asia. His next stop will be Chicago, where he will perform on March 17 and 18, followed by Mexico City on March 22 and 23. From there, he will continue to San Antonio (March 26-27), Oakland (March 31-April 1), and Los Angeles (April 4 and 6).

After concluding the North American leg, J-Hope will return to Asia, where he has an extensive lineup of shows planned. He will first visit Manila for performances on April 12 and 13, then move on to Saitama (April 19-20), Singapore (April 26-27), and Jakarta (May 3-4). The tour will continue in Bangkok (May 10-11), Macau (May 17-18), Taipei (May 24-25), and Osaka (May 31-June 1).

Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting their turn to witness J-Hope’s solo magic live. With each performance, he continues to prove why he is regarded as one of the most passionate artists in the industry.