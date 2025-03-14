BTS’ SUGA is ‘doing good,’ says J-Hope at Brooklyn concert during HOPE ON THE STREET; know more

BTS fans, who have been eagerly awaiting any news about SUGA, finally received a reassuring update from fellow bandmate J-Hope. As the rapper and dancer continues his highly anticipated solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, he took a moment to address a fan’s concern about SUGA’s well-being. During his Brooklyn concert on March 13, a fan attending the show asked J-Hope if SUGA was doing well, to which he simply and warmly responded, Yeah.

Though brief, this small interaction has provided immense relief to BTS’ devoted fandom, ARMY, who have been worried about SUGA’s lack of communication since his military enlistment. SUGA, who began his mandatory service in September 2023, has largely remained out of the public eye, and his absence from social media has only heightened fans' concerns.

His silence became even more noticeable earlier this month when he did not share a message with fans on his birthday, March 9—something he has consistently done in past years. Many fans had hoped he would take the opportunity to address them, even if briefly, but his continued quietness left many wondering about his current state.

Additionally, SUGA’s name has been entangled in controversy following a DUI incident, further adding to the anxiety surrounding his well-being. Given these circumstances, J-Hope’s casual yet reassuring confirmation that SUGA is doing fine has brought a much-needed sense of relief to ARMYs worldwide.

Meanwhile, J-Hope has been keeping fans energized with his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour. The tour officially launched in Seoul with a three-night residency at the KSPO Dome, where J-Hope performed to thousands of excited fans on February 28, March 1, and March 2. Following his successful Seoul concerts, J-Hope traveled to the U.S. for the next leg of his tour, kicking things off with a concert in Brooklyn on March 13.

Fans attending the show were in for a special treat as he debuted a brand-new song, Mona Lisa, sending the audience into a frenzy. J-Hope is set to perform another Brooklyn show on March 14 before heading to Chicago, where he will take the stage for two back-to-back concerts on March 17 and 18.