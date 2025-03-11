BTS’ J-Hope announces release of two more singles other than Sweet Dreams post Jimmy Fallon show appearance

BTS’ J-Hope made his much-awaited return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10, 2025. It was his first solo appearance on the light-hearted U.S. talk show, as part of his promotional schedule of his new single Sweet Dreams. Following the episode's airing, the artist went live on Weverse the next day, and shared some exciting news, taking the fans on a frenzy. Although, at first, he tried to conceal the purpose of his live, later he gave the news away, sparking widespread fan reaction.

J-Hope sparked excitement among fans by teasing, "I have big news" and "see you on Weverse", sparking speculations of a potential album release announcement. He then hosted a live session, revealing that the reason for the impromptu live was simply him missing the BTS ARMY. During the casual chat, J-Hope dropped a pleasant surprise, announcing the release of new music. He shared his plans to drop two more singles, following the success of his latest solo track Sweet Dreams, featuring American singer-songwriter Miguel.

The surprise announcement during the unplanned live didn't catch fans off guard, as they've come to expect such spontaneous moves from BTS members. They've seen it before, like when Suga revealed the dates for his first solo world tour. J-Hope explained that he's opting to release singles instead of an album because he's still growing as an artist. He emphasized the importance of a cohesive theme in an album, which is why he's prioritizing singles for now

This approach allows him to concentrate on performing and gathering valuable experiences that will ultimately enrich his future album. It shows J-Hope's dedication to his craft and his clear vision regarding what he wants as an artist. Fans appreciated it saying, "i love an artist who actually gaf about his craft and knows how to plan well." The BTS members chose not to disclose any details regarding the songs' release date or genre. His latest single, the romantic track Sweet Dreams, was released on March 7. It marked his first solo release since his special album "Hope on the Street Vol. 1".