BTS’ J-Hope startled by police search in Taipei after HOPE ON THE STAGE concert, find out what happened

BTS member J-Hope is currently making waves with his global HOPE ON THE STAGE tour. However, his latest stop in Taipei brought an unexpected twist that fans can’t stop talking about. Following an energetic concert in the city, the artist delighted fans by hopping on a livestream via Weverse. What began as a routine post-show check-in quickly turned into a viral moment after an amusing run-in with local police.

J-Hope was seated in a car being driven by someone else when the vehicle suddenly came to a halt. Startled and visibly confused, the singer looked around in concern, unsure of what was happening. The moment was captured live, and fans listened as a brief exchange unfolded between the driver and a Taiwanese police officer outside the vehicle.

The officer, conducting what turned out to be a routine DUI checkpoint, initially misunderstood the driver’s explanation. When the driver said, “He’s a celebrity,” the officer asked, “A customer?” It prompted the driver to repeat, “A celebrity.” Once the officer understood, he promptly allowed the car to proceed.

Inside, a still-spooked J-Hope turned to the driver and asked what had just happened. The driver reassured him that it was simply a DUI checkpoint, prompting J-Hope to relax. The rapper even expressed mild fascination. “Oh, checking for DUIs? They do that here, too? That’s cool,” he remarked, his nerves settling as he chuckled through the surprise.

The genuine and slightly panicked reaction quickly became a trending topic online. Fans flooded social media with clips of the moment. They reacted with memes, GIFs, and affectionate comments about how adorably alarmed he looked before realizing it was a routine inspection. Many praised his calm demeanor and respectful attitude, even while being caught off guard.

J-Hope’s ability to turn an ordinary situation into a share-worthy memory speaks to his down-to-earth charm. It is a quality that endears him to fans around the world. As HOPE ON THE STAGE nears its conclusion, fans are cherishing each moment, both on stage and off.

The tour, which combines music, dance, and heartfelt moments, will wrap up with two stops in Osaka, Japan, on May 31 and June 1. Notably, J-Hope earlier announced two final encore shows in South Korea. These concerts are scheduled for June 13 and 14 at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi-do.

