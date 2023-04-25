BTS' J-Hope's first military pics OUT: Military division releases photos of Korean star from boot camp

Fans have been looking forward to any updates on BTS’ J-Hope following his official military enlistment. To their surprise, the 36th Infantry Division released glimpses of J-Hope from an army boot camp.

BTS' J-Hope's first military pics OUT

ARMYs were delighted to see new photos of J-Hope, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, released by the 36th Infantry Division on Tuesday. The photos show the popular K-pop star dressed in his military uniform and smiling brightly for the camera. The release of these new photos has been a welcome surprise for fans who have been eagerly awaiting updates on J-Hope's status. The photos show him looking healthy and happy, which has brought a sense of comfort to fans who miss seeing him on stage.

Starting his 18-month duty, J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18 at an army boot camp located in Wonju, Gangwon Province. He is the second member of the famous K-pop group, BTS, to begin his mandatory military service, following Jin's enlistment in December. While fans are sad to part ways with their favorite artists they understand the importance of fulfilling this mandatory duty for all able-bodied South Korean men. The Korean government requires all men between the ages of 18 and 28 to complete roughly 18 months of military service as a means of national defense.

J-Hope’s activties before enlistment

Prior to his enlistment, J-Hope had been keeping busy with various projects. In February 2023, a documentary called J-Hope in the Box was released globally on Weverse and Disney+, chronicling the making of his debut album and his appearance at Lollapalooza. He was also announced as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton that same month. On March 3, J-Hope released a collaboration single with American rapper J. Cole titled 'On the Street'.

The single debuted at number 37 on the UK Singles Chart, making him the first member of BTS to earn a top-40 entry on the chart and the highest-charting Korean soloist in its history at the time. Additionally, 'On the Street' earned J-Hope his highest peak on the US Hot 100 at number 60.

