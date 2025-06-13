BTS' Jimin proves why Jungkook calls him military 'ace' with Brave Army, Best Trainee and more awards

BTS member Jimin recently completed his mandatory military service and returned to civilian life along with fellow member Jungkook on June 11. Following that, commemorating BTS' 12th debut anniversary, Jimin shared the 2025 FESTA photobooth image that their fandom, ARMY, had been eagerly waiting for, and also shared a pic of his military accolades. Now we finally know what Jungkook meant when he called Jimin "the ace."

Jimin flaunted his military certificates and badges

On June 12, the BTS vocalist posted a series of photos on Instagram, including one featuring the military certifications and achievement badges awarded to high-performing soldiers. He received those accolades during his training period, demonstrating his ability to adjust to new setups and take on challenges head-on. It takes us back to the June 11 live broadcast when Jungkook revealed Jimin's adaptability.

The awards are as follows:

Best in CBRN-E (Chemical biological radiological nuclear and explosives)

Commendation for contribution during the cold weather training

Top/Best Trainee commendation

Brave Army Award (For dedicating himself to serving and protecting his country and its citizens, fulfilling his duty to the nation)

Jungkook labelled Jimin as 'the ace'!

Jungkook said, "He (Jimin) was the ace. There was nothing he couldn't do," and the certifications are proof of the same. Replying to his comment, the Like Crazy singer revealed that he was so engrossed in his army trainee role that he almost forgot that he was a K-pop idol. He hilariously revealed that his fellow military colleagues occasionally reminded him of his celebrity status.

Check out fan reactions to Jimin's military achievements

A lot of fans flocked to social media to congratulate Jimin on the impressive feat. As per them, it was heartbreaking to think about the challenges he might have faced during his military service. His dedication and perseverance are truly inspiring, as he always strives to give his best in every endeavor, fans stated. They also felt it was absolutely right for him to let the world know about his multi-talented side.

As per them, if they had as many achievements as Jimin, they would never stop yapping about it.

