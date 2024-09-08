BTS’ Jimin’s Who holds steady at no 51 on UK’s Official Singles Chart in its 7th week of release

BTS’ Jimin is setting an unprecedented standard of success with his latest title track, Who. From Billboard to Spotify, the song is soaring high everywhere. Now, it has managed to become his first solo track to spend seven weeks on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. Who has currently claimed the No. 51 position on the chart.

On September 7, it was announced that Jimin’s Who has managed to hold steady on the UK’s Official Singles Chart in its 7th week. The song just drooped three spots from last week, soaring high at No. 51 for the week of September 5 to 11.

This marks the BTS member’s first solo song, which managed to spend seven weeks on the prestigious music chart, equivalent to Billboard in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Who is also spending its seventh week on two more esteemed charts in the United Kingdom, it is maintaining its stronghold at No. 21 and 22 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and the Official Singles Sales Chart, respectively.

Congratulations to Jimin for setting a new solo record.

Who was released on July 19, 2024, as the title track for Jimin’s solo comeback album MUSE. The song primarily explores the K-pop idol’s search for an idealized love. Through the lyrics, he expresses an uneasy feeling of being captivated by someone’s thoughts, someone he has yet to meet in real life.

As he is unable to meet this imaginary individual, anger and frustration slowly take over his heart, delving deeper into his unattended emotions. Who is a pop ballad that combines Jimin’s soulful vocals with a rhythmic melody to gift listeners a magical atmosphere.

Check out the music video for Who here:

Jimin’s sophomore solo album MUSE marks a significant era for the BTS member. Through each song in this EP, he showed a different side of his artistry, reflecting on his journey in the past decade.

The album has seven songs, including the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), the title track Who, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

