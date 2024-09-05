Are You Sure Ep 6 Review: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook bring white-clad Christmas vibes in Sapporo travel, discuss military enlistment

Name: Are You Sure?!

Genre: Travel, documentary, friendship

No. of Episodes: 7

Starring: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

Creator: BIGHIT MUSIC

Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: August 8, 2024

A brief about Are You Sure?!

As BTS' Jimin and Jungkook take a break from the limelight to serve their military duties, they’ve left fans with a special gift: their new travel variety show, Are You Sure?! This exciting series shows the dynamic duo, affectionately known as JiKook, embarking on a remarkable adventure.

The show began with Jimin and Jungkook exploring the diverse landscapes of America, where they dived into outdoor activities like camping beneath star-studded skies and kayaking through serene waters. Their journey then took them to the stunning Jeju Island, with its natural beauty, and finally to the picturesque, snow-clad streets of Sapporo, Japan. Throughout their travels, they savor local cuisines, marvel at breathtaking sights, and forge unforgettable experiences.

Are You Sure?! goes beyond the typical travel show, offering fans a heartfelt glimpse into the special bond between Jimin and Jungkook. With a delightful blend of emotional moments and the duo’s signature playful energy, the series is a loving tribute to what makes BTS so cherished by ARMY. It's the perfect way to stay connected with Jimin and Jungkook while they fulfill their military service.

Watch the trailer for Are You Sure?! here;

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

A recap of Episode 5 of Are You Sure?!

In the snowy embrace of Sapporo, Are You Sure?! Episode 6 captures a heartwarming and hilariously candid adventure with Jimin and Jungkook. Returning after seven years, Jikook is welcomed by ARMYs at the airport, igniting the start of a delightful journey. The duo kicks off their first night with convenience store food and beer, talking about aging as Jimin playfully narrates tales of the kids on the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band set calling him "Uncle."

From goofing along snow-covered roads to savoring tuna mayo triangle gimbap and other late-night snacks, their laughter is infectious. Jimin fondly recalls his past visits to a Japanese restaurant on advice from SHINee’s Taemin, while Jungkook shares receiving a heartfelt letter from RM, after attending his solo concert, GOLDEN On Stage LIVE. They joke about Jungkook's appearance on Problematic Men and their quirky dieting habits.

Waking up to a snowy day, they marvel at the winter wonderland from their hotel window, teasing about sweeping snow during military service. Their day unfolds with Japanese ramen, train rides through scenic landscapes, and a whiskey-tasting detour in a Christmas-like village. Between playful snow fights and deep reflections, Jimin and Jungkook savor their bromance, promising an exciting finale with snowboarding adventures ahead.

Our review of Are You Sure?! Episode 6

Are You Sure?! Episode 6 whisks viewers away to the snowy wonderland of Sapporo, where Jimin and Jungkook embark on a journey filled with nostalgia, laughter, and genuine friendship. From the moment they land at the airport and are greeted by cheering ARMYs, it’s clear this episode is set to capture their most candid and heartwarming moments yet.

The episode starts with a cozy convenience store feast; the epitome of Korean comfort food, as the duo digs into triangle gimbap, sausages, beer, ramyeon and more. Jimin regales Jungkook with a funny tale of being called "Uncle" by the young cast members on the set of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, as the two joke about aging gracefully (or not so gracefully). Their banter is as light and fluffy as the snowflakes falling outside, setting the tone for the rest of the trip.

The emotional highlight comes as Jungkook reveals a heartfelt letter from RM, sent after attending his debut solo concert. It’s a touching moment that showcases the love and support the BTS members have for one another.

The next morning in Sapporo brings more than just snowfall; it brings moments of reflection and hilarity. Watching the snowfall, Jungkook muses about recalling this view during their future military service, only for Jimin to tease about sweeping snow in uniform. The two brush their teeth side-by-side, sharing a tender moment that feels like a cozy slice of life; a reminder of their deep bond formed over a decade together in BTS.

Breakfast is an adventure in itself as they savor Japanese ramen, sipping hot americanos as they walk through the chilly streets. Jimin's playful reenactment of an anime scene on a scenic train ride has Jungkook in stitches. At a picturesque village resembling a Christmas postcard, they indulge in whisky before engaging in a playful snow fight. The laughter is infectious; you can almost feel the cold nip at your cheeks as they tumble through the snow.

Amidst the fun, there are moments of introspection when the boys wonder what kind of trouble they would have caused had they been the same age, and they fondly anticipate the group's reunion after military service.

As the episode teases a thrilling snowboarding adventure in the next, final installment, fans are left feeling warm and fuzzy. Episode 6 is a delightful mix of humor, heart, and brotherhood, capturing Jikook at their best; just two friends enjoying life, snow, and the beautiful city of Sapporo.

