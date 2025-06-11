BTS' Jin loves BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT., wants to collab with Grammy-winning artist: 'I'm a huge fan...'

BTS member Jin has recently impressed fans with his surprise collab stages with Coldplay during the British boy band's Seoul concerts. Following that, speculations were abound as to which global artist he might be seen sharing the frame with.

Ahead of his much-awaited solo RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, he revealed to Buzzfeed about the global artist he deeply admired and wanted to collaborate with someday.

Advertisement

Jin fanboys over Bruno Mars and appreciates Rosé's APT.

Recently, Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, appeared on the latest episode of puppy interview with BuzzFeed, which was broadcast on June 10. During that time, he was asked which artist he would fanboy over the most if her got a chance to meet them.

Replying to that, he said, "I've only met him in passing, but I would love to collaborate with Bruno Mars one day." As per him, the experience will be quite fun. "I'm a huge fan of his," the BTS vocalist said.

Jin also mentioned being familiar with the Grammy-winning artist's songs even before stepping into the K-pop world. He revealed, "I often practiced my vocals by singing Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars before debut. It is one of my favourite songs."

He also mentioned his liking for another song of his– APT. Jin appreciated the upbeat pop song by saying, "I love APT., his [Bruno Mars'] recent collab with Rosé [from BLACKPINK]."

Advertisement

Check out fan reactions to Jin's desire to work with Bruno Mars

Fans absolutely loved the idea of their two worlds colliding. They expressed excitement about a possible collaboration between the two beloved artists in the future. They made comments like, "hoping to see you both performing in one stage" and "praying we'll get a collab one day."

Many fans also wanted Jin to release covers of all his favourite songs and bless our ears. They can't wait for a joint stage or a music release of the two.

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed that this fanboy dream becomes a reality soon. If Bruno Mars finds out about Jin's admiration for him, we'd love to see it spark a potential collaboration between the two!

ALSO READ: Can we see actor Jin soon? BTS member shares thoughts on working with Parasite's Bong Joon Ho: 'Intimidating challenge...'