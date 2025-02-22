BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT with Bruno Mars among Grammys 2026 award predictions, will it bring first win for K-pop?

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ Collab track APT has the whole world dancing to its tune. The song has made history with its catchy melody, funky music, memorable lyrics, and visually appealing music video, and is being considered as a strong contender for Grammy Awards 2026, if social media buzz is to be believed.

According to netizens on X (formerly Twitter), the early predictions for the 2026 Grammys include BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars, alongside other contenders such as Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga. APT will also be eligible to compete at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The track is expected to secure a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Additionally, Rosé may also be in the running for the Best New Artist category. The eligibility window for the 2026 Grammys extends from September 1, 2024, to August 30, 2025. Since APT was released on October 18, 2024, it qualifies for consideration in the upcoming awards.

BLACKPINK fans and Rosé’s supporters have expressed excitement for the possibility. One fan commented, “Wow! Can’t wait... I hope she wins an award. This song deserves to win.” Another wrote, “I don’t see any reason why APT wouldn’t win a Grammy. This is absolutely the song of the decade.” A third fan simply stated, “She deserves it.”

In October 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars teamed up to release APT. The song narrates a lively night of partying that culminates in an apartment gathering, capturing the exhilarating energy of spontaneous adventures. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 53 seconds, APT blends BLACKPINK Rosé’s distinctive vocals with Bruno Mars’ signature style. The music video showcases the duo in a garage band setting, wearing matching black leather jackets against a baby pink backdrop. Just 105 days after its release, the video entered YouTube’s one-billion-views club, making it the fifth-fastest music video to reach this milestone, according to Billboard.

The track achieved the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Japan Hot 100. For 12 consecutive weeks, it dominated both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Excl. U.S. chart. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars also collaborated for a live performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards.