Can we see actor Jin soon? BTS member shares thoughts on working with Parasite's Bong Joon Ho: 'Intimidating challenge...'

Seeing BTS member Jin debut as an actor has been on his fans' bucket list for a long time. His appearances on variety shows, particularly an episode on Run Jin where he acted as a hero taking down villains, heightened the anticipation. Ending fans' curiosity, Jin finally revealed whether an acting gig is on the cards and if he would like to work with top Korean directors. He opened up about the same during his latest interview with Vanity Fair.

Advertisement

BTS' Jin shared plans on acting in K-dramas

Jin took the Vanity Fair lie detector test, which was broadcast on June 10. When he was asked whether he had secret plans to start acting, he replied with a stern "None." He seemed to have no second thoughts regarding his answer; however, the machine detected it as a false statement. The man checking on the lie detector said, "he (Jin) is being deceptive." The BTS member laughed it off and tried to make them believe that he was indeed speaking honestly.

He once again reiterated, "I really have no interest in becoming an actor." Regarding the reason for the same, he was asked if he thought he was "too handsome for the camera." He agreed to the good-looking part, but presented a different reason for saying no to acting. "Acting requires a lot of work and effort; it's an intimidating challenge to take on." This time, the machine detected Jin's response as true.

Advertisement

The K-pop star, when asked if he would consider a K-drama offer, mentioned, "I have no desire at all." The interviewer tried to lure him with the thought of working with Parasite's Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho. But guess what? Jin's answer remained the same. "I still don't want to do it," he said. Ultimately, he admitted to having told many lies that went undetected.

Due to that, and with him citing a heavy workload as the reason for his reluctance to take on acting projects, fans caught a glimmer of hope. They speculated that if the BTS member's schedule ever lightens up, he might consider taking on an acting role in a film or series. Although the chances might be slim, it would be incredible if Jin actually pursued acting.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin presents himself as a gift to RM and V, wonders if he’d get ‘beaten up’ by their muscular forms