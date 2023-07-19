BTS' Jungkook's Seven music video shoot highlights: Singer praises Han So Hee, teases appearance on Suchwita

BTS member Jungkook made his solo debut with the song Seven and released the behind-the-scenes video for the official music video. Jungkook speaks about his struggles, nervousness, and excitement during the music video shoot and also that he enjoyed the filming. The BTS member briefly spoke about My Name actress Han So Hee and fellow member SUGA. Here are some of the highlights from Jungkook's Seven music video shoot sketch you would not want to miss!

Jungkook's praised Han So Hee

BTS member Jungkook arrived at the scene on the first day of the shoot of his solo music video Seven. He expressed his nervousness and excitement during the scene where he follows actress Han So Hee on the train. The beautiful cinematography of the New York city shown where Jungkook is on a crane turns out to be the art of VFX. However, the laundromat scene where Jungkook is seen sharing screens with Han So Hee was very much real, as the two drowned at the end of the scene. The BTS member acknowledged Han So Hee's remarkable acting skills and said that she did an amazing job. In the iconic argument scene at the restaurant which was first shown in the teaser, Jungkook gave his best to portray his character. He also mentioned that it was tough for him to express his emotions and that he respects all the actors. When Jungkook's acting was appreciated by the staff he was very happy to hear it however he laughed it off saying that he can only act without actually saying the dialogue.

Jungkook teased his appearance on SUGA's Suchwita

Jungkook missing a chance to tease his BTS brother in their presence or their absence is impossible. As Jungkook adapted to method acting, he was finally satisfied on the third day of the shoot. He mentioned SUGA of BTS by joking that he might look good but his Yoongi Hyung (SUGA) still looks awkward when does this kind of stuff. He further added that he was just kidding and he would say to him on his show Suchwita that it is too early for SUGA to act. When fans heard this, they got excited and believed that this may be a hint toward Jungkook's appearance on SUGA's show Suchwita. However, BIGHIT MUSIC has not yet confirmed Jungkook's presence on Suchwita.

