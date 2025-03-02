BTS’ RM counts down 100 days to military discharge; Jimin and Jungkook get promoted to Sergeant

For BTS fans, every small update from an enlisted member feels like a special gift, as idols remain largely out of the public eye during their mandatory military service. Fans eagerly await any sign, no matter how small, from their favorite artists while they fulfill their duties in the barracks. Recently, BTS leader RM brought joy to fans with a social media update while serving in the military. On March 2, RM took to Instagram to share a story marking a milestone in his enlistment: a countdown to his much-awaited discharge.

The post featured an adorable cartoon bear holding a sign with D-100, symbolizing that only 100 days remain until his return. Above the illustration, a cheerful message read: "Mr. Kim Namjoon, you have 100 days until you are discharged! Be strong, you'll be able to get out soon enough!" The post quickly spread across social media, with fans expressing their excitement and relief, knowing that RM’s return is now just a few months away.

RM’s lighthearted post reassured fans that he is keeping track of his time in the military and looking forward to his return just as much as they are. Many ARMYs took to social media to celebrate the milestone, sharing their excitement and counting down the days together.

While RM’s update brought excitement, another major achievement was revealed concerning BTS’s youngest members. Jimin and Jungkook, who enlisted together as active-duty soldiers in December 2023, have officially been promoted to the rank of sergeant. The update was confirmed through the South Korean military tracking application Goondori, which displayed their advancement 3 months ahead of their expected discharge in June 2025.

The promotion is a remarkable achievement, as reaching the Sergeant rank reflects a soldier’s dedication, discipline, and excellent performance during service. Fans are proud to see the duo excelling in their military duties, with many noting that their leadership skills and hard work were being recognized.

The two, along with RM, V, and Suga, are all expected to be discharged by mid-2025, marking the long-awaited full reunion of BTS. As the countdown to their discharge continues, excitement is building within the BTS fandom. The members have remained largely silent since enlisting, however, small moments like RM’s Instagram post and the news of Jimin and Jungkook’s promotions remind fans that their return is just around the corner.