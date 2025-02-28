Did Jungkook and SUGA also attend J-Hope's solo concert? Fans allegedly spot duo at Seoul stop post V rumors

The wait is finally over! J-Hope has officially launched his much-anticipated solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. Kicking off in Seoul, South Korea, he is set to deliver three electrifying nights at the KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

As the venue started filling up, eagle-eyed fans noticed something intriguing, sparking widespread speculation on social media about the possible presence of BTS members Jungkook and Suga at the concert. Previously, fans allegedly spotted BTS' V at the venue.

Photos and videos circulating on social media have fueled excitement among ARMY, with many convinced that V was indeed at the venue, though nothing has been confirmed. Now, the buzz has intensified as fans speculate that Jungkook and Suga might also be attending the concert. Additionally, many are convinced that Jimin is in the crowd as well.

Some ARMYs at the event spotted six empty seats in a section of the venue, leading to the theory that these seats are reserved for BTS members.

One fan commented, "My babies!" with a crying emoji, while another wrote, "OMG, what am I seeing? Is that Taehyung, Jungkook, and Suga at HOPE ON THE STAGE in Seoul? Are they attending J-Hope’s concert?"

However, not all fans are convinced, with some remaining skeptical about their presence. One fan countered, "That’s not Jungkook, Suga, or Tae."

Currently, Jungkook, V, and Suga are serving their mandatory military service and still have a few months left before they complete their duty and return to civilian life. Jungkook and Jin, who enlisted together, will be discharged on June 11, 2025. RM and V, who enlisted together as well, will be discharged on June 10, 2025—just one day before Jungkook and Jimin’s military completion.

Suga will be the last member to complete his service, with his discharge set for June 21, 2025.

Speaking of J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025 World Tour, after his three-day concert in Seoul, he will head to Brooklyn for performances on March 13 and 14, 2025. The tour will then move to Chicago on March 17 and 18, followed by Mexico City on March 22 and 23.

After that, he will perform in San Antonio on March 26 and 27 before heading to Oakland on March 31 and April 1. The tour will conclude in Los Angeles with final performances on April 4 and 6, 2025.