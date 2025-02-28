BTS' Jimin creates history as Who surpasses 1.5 billion streams on Spotify with Like Crazy joining race

BTS ARMYs have another reason to celebrate as Jimin’s lead single, Who, from his second solo studio album, Muse, continues to dominate the charts! The track has amassed 1.5 billion streams on Spotify, setting another major milestone. Who has officially become the first song to achieve such a feat on the platform.

BTS’ Jimin continues to break records and achieve greatness. The track has made history as the first and only song by a K-pop soloist to spend 30 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade, currently sitting at No. 44. But that’s not all—his track "Like Crazy" is also making waves, inching closer to surpassing 1.5 billion streams as well!

'Who' was released on July 19, 2024, and falls under the dance-pop and R&B-hip-hop genres. It was revealed as the focus track from his second studio album, Muse. The song captures Jimin wandering the streets at night, searching for love while singing about missing someone he has never even met. The lyrics—"We never met, but she's all I see at night / Never met, but she's always on my mind / Wanna give her the world and so much more / Who is my heart waiting for"—perfectly express his yearning heart and the ache of searching for the love he desires. Netizens congratulate the singer on his milestone.

Advertisement

Speaking of his other hit, 'Like Crazy'—it’s the second single from his debut solo album, Face, released on March 24, 2023. Two versions of the song were recorded—Korean and English. Pdogg and Ghstloop produced the synth-pop track. The Korean version addresses the painful realization of losing a loved one and holding onto the present reality, while the English version explores the feeling of losing oneself.

Both versions were written by Pdogg, Blvsh, Chris James, Ghstloop, Jimin, RM, and Evan. As of February 28, 2025, 'Like Crazy' has 1,336,401,401 streams on Spotify.

Jimin began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, and is set to be discharged on June 11, 2025, alongside BTS member Jungkook. This K-pop singer remains a dominant force in the music industry, consistently showcasing his influence in music.