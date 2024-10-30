‘BTS should have left’: SUGA’s old interview about V and Jungkook contemplating contract renewal resurfaces amid HYBE's internal report issue

HYBE has been embroiled in a new controversy after their music industry report got leaked. The document was first introduced at the React Parliamentary Audit, and it showed the agency noting malicious content about K-pop idols from other companies and even their own. In particular, it also showed that they were allegedly a VIP member of Sojang, a problematic YouTube channel, to collect information. Fans were shocked to learn about it, as BTS’ Jungkook and V, who both are under HYBE, were among many of Sojang’s defamation victims.

While the controversy surrounding HYBE’s leaked document continues to grow, netizens are discussing whether their biggest group, BTS, should have left the agency long ago. In light of the situation, an excerpt from SUGA’s old interview resurfaced in an online fan community.

The rapper was talking about the time of their contract renewals in 2018. He said, “That’s when Namjoon, J-Hope, and I wrote the lyrics for ‘Tear’, and I sent a long message to you guys (indicating to V and Jungkook).”

The interview also featured V’s response, who said, “After we heard what you said, it gave us renewed strength and a more positive mindset. I never thought you’d be the one to say something like that, but when you did, it really touched us deeply and was so moving. It became a moment that helped us find more motivation.”

After re-examining the interview, many thought that V and Jungkook must have wanted to part ways with HYBE and not renew their contracts at that time. At that time there were also rumors that the whole group would not renew their contracts and were looking for a lawyer.

“Although they were criticized at that time, it was later revealed that they didn’t even have access to lawyers. Now they should know better and leave to pursue the music they want,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “They should’ve left back then, the two of them.” Most of the comments were talking about how HYBE being embroiled in a series of controversies is a ‘bad influence’ for BTS and their future, especially when they have a highly anticipated comeback in 2025.

The fan community post has since garnered over 95,000 views within hours on October 30.

