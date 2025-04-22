'Don't give up': BTS' V shares uplifting response to fellow soldier who he inspired to chase dreams

BTS V, known for his kindness and humility, recently shared an emotional and encouraging message to a fellow soldier as he prepares for his upcoming military discharge. V’s words to his comrade — "Player, don't give up on the rehabilitation trainer and fulfill your dream and come to me. I'll wait" (Google translation) — left fans touched by his unwavering support. The message follows a heartfelt tribute from a fellow soldier who opened up on Instagram about how BTS' V’s dedication and determination inspired him.

As soon as BTS' V’s comment surfaced, netizens flooded social media with even more heartfelt messages. One fan shared, “So proud of you Taehyung! Remember we ARMYs love you and always support you — keep fighting!” Another wrote, “We are waiting for your return… please stay safe until then!”

Many others expressed admiration, with one saying, “You inspire us all. We are always here for you, no matter what!” Another comment read, Can’t wait to see you again on stage, V!” Fans also expressed their gratitude, with a message saying, “The love and support you’ve shown to others is amazing. Keep shining", another comment shows "miss you so much come back home'.

This touching moment unfolded when a soldier serving alongside BTS' V opened up on Instagram (username: win_min_223) about how Taehyung inspired him to pursue a career in rehabilitation therapy. The soldier spoke about BTS' V’s determination during service, revealing that even with injuries to his shoulder and ankle.

Reflecting on earlier moments, the soldier had previously mentioned how much V’s presence brightened their military experience. He spoke of how they stayed motivated thanks to equipment donated by BTS' V and fondly remembered how Taehyung often treated him to good meals during outings. One memory stood out — the delicious eel sushi BTS' V bought him, a gesture the soldier said he’ll never forget: "It was really delicious…"

This isn’t an isolated case of BTS' V’s generosity and warmth leaving an impression. Fans, known as ARMY, eagerly anticipate more stories like this once BTS completes their service. BTS’ V officially began his military service in 2023 and is scheduled for discharge on June 10, 2025.

