BTS’ RM and V reveal wanting to do THIS after military discharge, warm fans’ hearts

BTS is returning, one by one, and it’s very much the reason the world seems purple-fied again! On June 10, members RM and V were discharged after completing 18 months of compulsory service time and united in Chuncheon to greet fans and media awaiting them. In a note addressed to their admirers, the singers were asked about their plans returning to civilian life and being the professionals that they are, the two wished to return to the stage as soon as possible.

According to a video captured by Dispatch, the just-discharged members of BTS spoke about their experience in the military, having gotten a lot closer with fellow soldiers over the many months serving. They thanked their fans for patiently awaiting their return and supporting them on all occasions. Audience members asked them to share one thing they’d like to do most now that they’ve returned, and the two agreed on the same thing.

V: [Get back on] stage

RM: Yes, performing. Performing is what I want to do the most. As soon as possible. We'll work hard on making an album—

V: Yes

RM: And return to the stage

V: That's right. As soon as possible, we’ll get back on stage quickly. Enough of this, I'll return to the stage.

RM and V post military discharge

Clearly, their thirst for the stage has not died down and how glad we are about it! The two are the first set to be discharged this week, with Jimin and Jungkook returning tomorrow, June 11. The latter had enlisted as buddy soldiers, serving in the same military base.

Previously, Jin and J-Hope were discharged last year after completing their own mandatory services. RM and V reconvened at the younger one’s base and hugged it out, even hopping around in each other’s arms after being handed over bouquets from their agency’s end.



