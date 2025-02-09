BTS' V goes viral among 'locals' for his single-boy charm ahead of Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has unintentionally given single people the most relatable content of the season. A snippet from his music video Fri(end)s has taken the internet by storm, amassing millions of views and sparking endless discussions online.

The viral clip, originally shared by a fan account on Instagram, captures a dramatic yet humorous moment from Fri(end)s, where V portrays the struggles of being single amidst a world full of affectionate couples. With an exasperated expression, he appears completely fed up, as if he's had enough of the endless displays of love around him. This comedic yet theatrical clip has left fans and casual viewers alike in stitches, making it one of the most talked-about clips online.

As the video spread like wildfire, Instagram users unfamiliar with the music video flooded the comments section with questions. Many wondered if the scene was from a movie or drama, unable to believe it was actually from a music video. Others were in disbelief that someone as charming and effortlessly attractive as Kim Taehyung could ever struggle with being single. The video’s reach was undeniable, as it quickly amassed over 1.4 million likes and more than 4,000 comments at the time of writing.

While casual viewers were just discovering the brilliance of Fri(end)s, dedicated BTS fans, known as ARMYs, were not at all surprised by the cinematic quality of the music video. Many proudly declared that all of V’s MVs are ‘literal art pieces,’ with some even saying that Fri(end)s was so well-crafted that non-fans mistook it for a movie scene. Others also echoed similar opinions, saying how V’s unique artistic approach makes his music videos feel more like mini-movies rather than standard K-pop visuals.

The clip’s sudden surge in popularity couldn’t have come at a better time. With Valentine’s Day approaching, single netizens find solace in V’s dramatized portrayal of romantic frustration. Whether intentional or not, Kim Taehyung has once again captured the hearts (and laughter) of millions worldwide.