BTS' V shows off well-built military physique in PICS with Kim Min Jae; fans demand action drama casting after discharge

Just like BTS' V, Kim Min Jae is also completing his mandatory military service now. Although the two are in different units, their bonds are still as strong as ever. The two friends have decided to build their muscles together, working hard on their health.

Recently, professional bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho, known for appearing in Physical 100, shared two photos on his Instagram story. In the pictures, V and Kim Min Jae are seen posing with their ripped physiques, that they have built during their military enlistment. The K-pop idol looked absolutely handsome in his gym attire. He posed in a black vest and a pair of grey gym shorts. Kim Min Jae, who is also known for his irresistible charm, joined him to show off his muscles in a black vest as well paired with jorts.

The pictures have since gone viral online and ARMYs have a special demand. On X (formerly Twitter), many fans requested that V should be cast in an action drama or film after his discharge from the military. Everyone is curious to witness how he would look in a tense setting and the fierce look that enhances his physique.

See the snaps here:

Although Ma Sun Ho shared these two pictures recently, they are from September 2024, when both Kim Min Jae and V were on military vacation and joined the Physical 100 star for a workout session. The bodybuilder previously shared a similar mirror snap on his Instagram, captioning it, "Proud young men working out even during their military leave, Taehyung & Min Jae.” Ma Sun Ho, who is a veteran in the field of bodybuilding, praised the stars' commitment and dedication to fitness.

See the previous photo here:

On the work front, BTS' V made his solo comeback before 2024 ended. Back in November, he released Winter Ahead, a collaboration with balladeer Park Hyo Shin. A few days later, he returned with White Christmas, a virtual collab with late jazz legend Bing Crosby.

He is now set to be discharged in June. ARMYs are eagerly waiting for his reunion with his BTS bandmates.

