Buried Hearts New Poster OUT: Park Hyung Sik and Hong Hwa Yeon’s tense embrace hints at heartbreak

SBS’ Buried Hearts is already on top of audiences' watchlists. The series, originally set to February 21. SBS has now unveiled a new poster featuring Park Hyung Sik and Hong Hwa Yeon. The image shows the characters embracing each other, but they don’t seem happy at all.

Unlike many posters that convey a sweet and emotional vibe, this newly released one hints at more mixed emotions. Instead of happiness, their eyes show regret, emptiness, melancholy, and sadness at the same time. The image is upside down, with the text on it saying “Our time passed differently – Treasure Island” (English translation). This caption suggests their love is about to face a challenging situation. Speaking about the reversed position of the poster, further hints at the bottleneck they are about to experience in their relationship. The greyish shade of the image reflects that things are far from smooth.

Buried Hearts is a high-stakes thriller where one man pulls off the ultimate hack—cracking a secret political slush fund worth 2 trillion won (1.4 billion USD). But before he can make a move, another man kills him, unknowingly wiping out the fortune in the process. Now, with trillions lost, the real game of power, betrayal, and survival begins.

Check out the latest poster of Buried Hearts:

This series portrays human desires, power, politics, and love. The characters involved in the series will go through turmoil to pursue their goals, sometimes at a great personal cost. Seo Dong Ju (played by Park Hyung Sik) is a loyal and ambitious leader in Daesan Group’s chairman’s office, known as the Daesan Man. On the other hand, Heo Joon Ho will portray the role of Yeom Jang Seon, a former National Intelligence Service director and law school professor. Lee Hae Young and Hong Hwa Yeon play key roles in the series.

Buried Hearts is helmed by Jin Chang Gyu and written by Lee Myung Hee. The series also features Hong Hwa Yeon, Lee Hae Young, Gong Ji Ho, Kwon Soo Hyun, and more. The series was all set to release on February 14 but was later postponed, presumably to avoid clashing with Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s series Melo Movie.