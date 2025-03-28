ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan-DO, sister Moon Sua and more to release track on Moonbin's 2nd death anniversary

As the second anniversary of K-pop idol Moonbin's passing approaches, a special memorial song will be released in his honor. According to M Entertainment, industry insiders revealed on March 27 that his close friends from the industry will release the tribute song on April 19, 2025. Several of Moonbin's friends and loved ones have come together to support the memorial project. This includes his fellow 1998-liners such as ASTRO members Cha Eun Woo, MJ, Jinjin, and Yoon San Ha, as well as his younger sister, Billie's Moon Sua. Close friends from SEVENTEEN, Boo Seung Kwan and DK, along with SinB from VIVIZ (formerly GFRIEND) and many others who cherished Moonbin, are also participating in the memorial video.

M Entertainment further disclosed that Cha Eun Woo took the initiative to lead this year's memorial project. He contacted and selected ASTRO members to participate in the tribute track. However, specific details about the upcoming memorial song remain unclear.

On the first anniversary of his passing, ASTRO released a memorial song titled "Fly." Before that, Boo Seung Kwan and Cha Eun Woo paid tribute through their respective songs "Dandelion" and "Stalker." Moonbin's fans and ASTRO's fandom (Aroha) have also found ways to honor his memory. Previously, they commemorated him by placing billboards at Cheongdam Station, near the Fantagio office building, which was Moonbin's agency.

Moonbin, whose real name was also his stage name, died when he was just 25 years old. He was born on June 26, 1998, in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. His manager found him dead inside his apartment in Gangnam, Seoul, on April 19, 2023. The authorities suspect he committed suicide, and the police stated that there was no indication of criminal activity.

Just so you know, Moonbin first saw his ASTRO group mates in the online drama To Be Continued. Fantagio announced in February 2016 that Moonbin and his bandmates will make their debut as ASTRO, a boy band. Later that year, they released their debut album, Spring Up.

Moonbin has previously worked as a child actor and model before making his K-pop debut. He played the younger version of one of the characters in the well-liked 2009 drama Boys Over Flowers, among other works in which he appeared. Many people still have a special place in their hearts for him because of his wonderful personality and outstanding skills, which left a lasting effect on both fans and peers.