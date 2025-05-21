Did Kim Sae Ron date senior K-pop star during alleged Kim Soo Hyun relationship? Details of secret romance get revealed

On May 21, Money Today published new findings about actress Kim Sae Ron’s relationship history. They offer insight into her past romance with a well-known idol figure. The report complicates the ongoing narrative surrounding her claims of a long-term relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. According to the outlet’s investigation, Kim Sae Ron was in a serious relationship with a senior male idol, referred to anonymously as Mr. A, beginning in 2018.

Industry sources shared that the pair dated openly and did not attempt to hide their relationship. Kim Sae Ron is said to have introduced Mr. A to people around her as her boyfriend, and they appeared close throughout their relationship. However, they reportedly went through a brief separation in early 2019 before reuniting again sometime between early and mid-2022.

The reconciliation came during a turbulent period for Kim Sae Ron. She was facing public backlash and financial struggles following her DUI scandal in May 2022. During that time, Mr. A reportedly supported her not only emotionally but also financially. Insiders claim he lent her a substantial amount of money to help her get through the crisis. Despite their eventual breakup in early 2023, the report notes that they stayed in touch and continued to meet as friends through the end of last year.

A person familiar with the matter emphasized that disclosing this timeline is not intended to expose Mr. A but rather to “clarify the timeline regarding the Kim Soo Hyun dating rumors.” They also warned against reckless speculation about Mr. A’s identity, as it could harm unrelated individuals.

This new timeline of events directly contradicts statements made by Kim Sae Ron’s family earlier this year. In March, the Garosero Research Institute released a claim on behalf of the family. They asserted that Kim Sae Ron had dated Kim Soo Hyun for nearly six years: from late 2015, when she was reportedly still in middle school, until July 2021.

Their claim was supported by what they described as text messages exchanged between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun. They also presented several photos and a video recording as ‘evidence.’ However, Kim Soo Hyun’s side denied the allegations. They stated that the messages were fabricated and that all the media files were taken after 2019, not before.

