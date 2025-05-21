Did Kim Sae Ron date multiple people from 2018 to 2023? New claims blow holes in Garosero’s timeline of Kim Soo Hyun romance

Kim Sae Ron’s past relationship has come under renewed scrutiny following a May 21 report by Money Today. The actress was reportedly in a serious relationship with a senior male idol, referred to as Mr. A, starting in 2018. They briefly separated in 2019 but reconciled in 2022, during the time she was facing backlash and financial hardship due to her DUI scandal.

Advertisement

Mr. A is said to have supported her emotionally and financially during this period. Although they broke up in early 2023, the two allegedly remained in contact until late last year. These revelations contradict claims made by Kim Sae Ron’s family through the Garosero Research Institute. They alleged she dated Kim Soo Hyun from 2015 to 2021. Their claims were backed by purported texts, photos, and videos. However, serious discrepancies have since been identified in those claims.

According to entertainment insiders, Kim Sae Ron was romantically involved with different individuals at multiple points during the timeline in question. In addition to her relationship with Mr. A in 2018 and again in 2022, she was also rumored to be dating singer WOODZ between 2021 and 2022. There were also other reported relationships in both 2016 and 2019. This makes the alleged six-year timeline with Kim Soo Hyun difficult to substantiate.

On Kim Soo Hyun’s side, reports suggest that he was dating an actress with idol roots between 2016 and 2019. It further undermines the timeline proposed by Kim Sae Ron’s family. The authenticity of the alleged text messages, which were released as evidence, also remains unverified. The messages, which contain intimate phrases such as “When can I hold you and sleep?” and “I wouldn’t even notice if you kissed me,” were firmly denied by Kim Soo Hyun’s agency.

Advertisement

In a previous statement, his side argued that the messages were either fabricated or sent by someone else entirely. They requested that Kim Sae Ron’s family provide the original digital records so that proper forensic verification could be conducted. As of now, no such data has been submitted for analysis.

Furthermore, photos presented by Kim Sae Ron’s side as evidence of a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun have also come under scrutiny. According to sources familiar with the situation, all the pictures appear to have been taken after 2019, when Kim Sae Ron was already of legal adult age. A video clip featuring the dish dakbokkeumtang (spicy braised chicken), reportedly filmed at Kim Soo Hyun’s home in 2018. It has also failed to confirm any private encounter, as allegedly multiple people were there at the time.

Meanwhile, questions about the accuracy of the original claims remain unresolved. The latest report only deepens the confusion surrounding the timeline of Kim Sae Ron’s relationships.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Kim Sae Ron date senior K-pop star during alleged Kim Soo Hyun relationship? Details of secret romance get revealed