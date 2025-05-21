Mohanlal turns 65: Thudarum star drops BIG update on his biography titled Mukharagam

Mohanlal celebrates his 65th birthday today, on May 21, 2025. The actor who commands worldwide fame recently elated his fanbase when he announced a major update of his impending biography.

Taking to X, the actor dropped a video message where he shared an update of his biography, which has been in the making since 2019. Mohanlal expressed his gratitude to the writer Bhanu Prakash and revealed that the book will be out on December 25, 2025.



A part of Mohanlal’s message could be heard saying, “Dearly beloved, I wish to share with you great happiness on my birthday. My life story, written by Bhanu Prakash, has been published in Mathrubhumi Books. Malayalam’s favorite writer, MT Vasudevan Nair, had written the title.”

He further added, “This book covers various aspects of my life that has continued for 47 years. These are the efforts of Bhanu Prakash to write and translate my life into words. The volume will be published on December 25, 2025.”

For the unversed, the actor had made the first announcement of his biography, Mukharagam, back in 2019 on account of his 59th birthday.

The book is expected to cover not only various facets of his over four-decade-long acting career but also several incidents from his personal life that have never been known to the public.

A few candid revelations by the actor will also provide insights into the book and give it a new experience for readers.

In other news, Mohanlal has been the frontrunner of success courtesy of his two successive hits with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Both the films scored huge hits at the box office and went on to carve out indomitable fame.

Recently, the actor hosted a small celebration at his office with his producers for the success of his recent releases.

In pictures that went viral, the Malayalam superstar could be seen cutting a unique tiered cake that was adorned with caricatures of his characters Benz and Stephen from both films.



On the work front, Mohanlal recently completed the shooting of his film Hridayapoorvam. He also has a film with Mammootty and Nayanthara in the pipeline, along with a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

