Did Kim Sae Ron date K-pop star from 7-member boy band? Actor-idol relationship rumor debunked

As the days go by, Kim Sae Ron’s dating scandal is spiraling deeper, dragging in more names and controversies. From fake voice notes to her DUI incident and her family’s legal case against ex-boyfriend Kim Soo Hyun — it’s become a storm of headlines.

According to Money Today, it was revealed that the late actress reportedly dated a famous idol, known only as A, around 2018. Rumors began to swirl that one of her exes belonged to a well-known 7-member idol group. However, the alleged relationship with this K-pop idol has since been proven false.

Through Garosero, Kim Sae Ron’s side claimed she dated actor Kim Soo Hyun from late 2015, when she was still a minor, until 2021. Other claims suggest she also dated singer WOODZ briefly from 2021 to 2022, including the alleged “A” somewhere in between.

There were also reports that Kim Sae Ron and Mr. A briefly dated in 2019 and got back together in 2022 — around the time she was involved in her DUI case and facing financial difficulties. Allegedly, Mr. A lent her a large sum of money during that time.

Industry insiders stated that Kim Sae Ron continued to meet with Mr. A even after their breakup. However, at no point has it been officially stated that Mr. A was part of a seven-member idol group, making those earlier rumors completely baseless.

Sources also noted that Kim Sae Ron never hid her relationship with Mr. A, often introducing him to acquaintances as her boyfriend. While her past relationships have been mentioned, no official list of ex-boyfriends has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun’s ongoing legal case continues to take shocking turns. According to Edaily, South Korean police are currently investigating 10 legal cases connected to Kim Sae Ron. At a press conference on May 20, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency revealed that 7 of those cases are being handled by the Gangnam Police Station, while the other 3 fall under the Seodaemun Police Station.

Notably, 7 of these cases were filed by Kim Soo Hyun. In addition, he now faces accusations from Kim Sae Ron’s grieving family, including a charge of violating the Child Welfare Act.

