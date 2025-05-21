When will Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR starrer gangster drama Thug Life release on OTT?

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, seems to be one of the most hyped-up upcoming projects at the moment. The gangster drama is slated for a theatrical release on June 5 and promotions for the film have been going in full swing.

Recently, during a pre-release event for the film in Mumbai, Kamal Haasan made a huge revelation about the OTT release of Thug Life once it completes its theatrical run.

While most films usually opt for a digital release once the film completes four weeks in theaters, for Thug Life, this window would be for 8 weeks.

For the unversed, the streaming platform Netflix had already announced being the official partners for the OTT release of this film.

Confirming the same at the event, Kamal Haasan said, “It’s not even an experiment. It was a pragmatic thing to do. And I am glad the OTT agreed. We sat together. It wasn't a negotiation.”

He further added, “It’s a plan which others maybe can follow and will make the industry healthy. And we’re glad that we were the first to be there, to avail of this opportunity.”

Well, Thug Life has already been censored by the CBFC and has bagged a UA certification, along with just two cuss words being muted. The film has a locked and loaded runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Besides Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George and more.

The trailer of Thug Life was also revealed recently. The gripping clip captures the sour equations between a father and son, which form the crux of the story in a potboiling gangster drama.

Check out the trailer here:

The film is written jointly by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. AR Rahman has composed the musical score of the film.

