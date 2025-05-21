Trisha Krishnan BREAKS SILENCE on romancing Kamal Haasan despite 30-year age gap: ‘I knew this is magic’

Trisha Krishnan has been delivering successful performances with her back-to-back films. Now, the actress is set to shine bright again with the upcoming film Thug Life. However, the diva grabbed criticism for romancing Kamal Haasan on-screen, despite the 30-year age gap between the two.

At the pre-release event of the film in Mumbai recently, Trisha clapped back at the criticism and chatter surrounding her on-screen chemistry with Kamal Haasan.

The diva mentioned that even before signing the film, she knew their pairing would be magical on the screen, although there would be naysayers criticizing it.

She said, “I think that’s something I knew when they announced the film and I had not even signed it. So that’s when I knew, wow, this is magic. And I was not even part of the film at that point in time."

Moving on, the Vidaamuyarchi starlet commented on her experience of witnessing two talented artists, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, come together for a film. She highlighted how the two were in perfect sync with one another and how it was impossible to take her eyes off them behind the scenes.

In her words, “So all of us as actors, we were like, oh damn, we have to do some work here. We’ve got to stop staring at them. So it was magic."

In other news, Trisha also faced flak recently after the makers of Thug Life announced an upcoming song, Sugar Baby, featuring her entirely.

Netizens were disappointed for several reasons, citing how inappropriate the title of the song was, considering the actress featured was in her 40s. Moreover, others criticized how for the first time ever, a Mani Ratnam film would have an item song.

For the unversed, Thug Life would hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. The film is likely to show a sour father-son dynamic between characters played by Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR.

This project marks the second collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, after their last film together, Nayakan. The film is produced under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and its music is composed by AR Rahman.

Thug Life would make its way to the OTT platform Netflix after 8 weeks of its theatrical run.

