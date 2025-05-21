31 Years of Miss Universe magic: Sushmita Sen’s nostalgic post on her historic win is true treasure; ‘Introduced an 18yr old…’

In 1994, Sushmita Sen etched her name in history as she became the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss Universe. On the 31st anniversary of her victory, the actress shared a special post that is a true treasure. She became nostalgic and recalled how her 18 year old self was introduced to the ‘universe’ back then.

Today, May 21, 2025, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared some throwback pictures from her Miss Universe experience. They also showcased the moment she was crowned. In the caption, she reminisced about her victory 31 years ago. Sushmita said, “21st May 1994 #Manila. A historical win that introduced an 18yr old indian girl to the Universe!!!”

Summarizing her journey, she continued, “Opening up a world of possibilities, highlighting the strength of hope, the power of inclusion, the generosity of love… To travel the world & to have the privilege of meeting some of the most inspiring people…life defining for sure!!!”

The Main Hoon Na actress thanked God and her parents. “Happy 31st Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at Miss Universe!!! To have the honour of representing my country, I will proudly cherish forever!!!” she added.

Have a look at Sushmita Sen’s post!

Sushmita further mentioned, “Happy 31st also to my loved ones in the #Philippines & to you my darling @carogomezfilm #thinkingofyouall & #celebratingyou.”

She added, “Here’s to dreams, the impossible kinds…for I know, the UNIVERSE conspires in our favour!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #MissUniverse1994 #India @missuniverse.”

Netizens showered a lot of love on Sushmita Sen’s post and recalled their own memories from that day. One person said, “We witnessed this thru television and it was really heart touching scene wen u won mam we cud feel ur happiness in our heart,” while another wrote, “Those days I can still remember at my school days. Unforgettable forever. Happy 31st anniversary dear sushmitasen ji.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen ventured into the OTT space over the past few years. She was last seen in Taali and the third season of Aarya.

