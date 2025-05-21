Hera Pheri 3: Did Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty not know about Paresh Rawal’s exit? READ to learn shocking details

Fans were delighted about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal coming together for Hera Pheri 3. However, the Babu Bhaiya in the trio recently shocked everyone with his decision to walk out of the project. Suniel has now broken his silence on the matter and revealed that he and Akshay were ‘clueless’ about their co-star’s decision. He also shared many other details.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with India Today, Suniel Shetty was asked about Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3. He said, “I have no clue about this.” He found the news very shocking. The actor mentioned that he initially thought of texting Rawal but then decided he would talk to him in person. Suniel added that he hadn’t discussed the matter with anyone. “Even Akshay is clueless as to what happened,” he said.

Suniel Shetty also admitted that the situation felt like a crisis since they were in the middle of the project. He explained that they were supposed to start shooting the movie in 2026 and had already filmed a promo. Shetty expressed that he couldn’t make sense of it.

Revealing that he got the news of Paresh Rawal’s exit from his kids, the Main Hoon Na actor shared, “And you know who sent it? Athiya and Ahaan - they both sent it to me within 15 minutes, asking, ‘Papa what is this?’ And I was here doing my interviews, and I felt like, ‘Holy s***’.”

Advertisement

Suniel added that the film held emotional importance for them and admitted he was unsure about what would happen next.

Earlier, Paresh Rawal confirmed his decision on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He clarified that he hadn’t left due to creative differences. The tweet stated, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the producers of Hera Pheri 3 have sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal claiming damages worth Rs 25 crore.

Do you want Hera Pheri 3 to be made without Paresh Rawal? Paresh Rawal recently walked out of Hera Pheri 3. Let us know if you would still want the film to be made. Yes No

ALSO READ: The Royals: Did Ishaan Khatter feel his shirtless scenes were overdone? Series director REVEALS