Who Won The Voice Season 27? Find Out If It Was from Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, John Legend or Adam Levine's Team

Season 27 of The Voice truly showcased several contestants who had exceptional talent, and watching them compete was truly entertaining for many. Now that the season ended, the winner was also crowned.

In the two-part finale, which happened on May 19 and 20, the audience witnessed five contestants aiming to garner the title of the winner of the show, and Adam David from Michael Bublé’s team succeeded in that, as he took first place in the competition.

The second place was taken by Kelsea Ballerini’s team member, Jaelen Johnston, and the third spot was taken by none other than Renzo from John Legend’s team. The fourth and fifth spots were taken by Lucia Flores-Wiseman for Adam Levine’s team and Jaydn Cree from Bublé’s team, respectively.

Apart from witnessing the contestants perform, the audience also got to see amazing performances by artists like Alicia Keys, Amanda Reid, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Foreigner.

Additionally, Joe Jonas won everyone’s hearts by singing Heart by Heart. Kelly Clarkson beautifully sang Where Have You Been.

Meanwhile, James Bay and Sheryl Crow also took the stage, singing their new duet You and Me Time, wowing the audience. The Voice’s season 22 winner, Bryce Leatherwood, also moved the audience with his performance of God Made from his self-titled debut album.

The anticipation for the next season of the hit show is at an all-time high. For the unversed, the coaches for the next season (S28) of the beloved singing competition will be Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and former One Direction member Niall Horan.

