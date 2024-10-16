Cha Seung Won, Kim Woo Bin and Yoo Hae Jin lead October movie star brand reputation rankings; Jung Hae In follows

Cha Seung Won, Kim Woo Bin and Yoo Hae Jin topped the October movie star brand reputation rankings. Here is the full list.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Oct 16, 2024  |  10:44 AM IST |  12.8K
Cha Seung Woo topped the October movie star brand reputation rankings. The actor recently appeared in the historical film Uprising. He was followed by Kim Woo Bin and Yoo Hae Jin. The rankings are based on consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars from September 15 to October 15.

On October 16, the Korean Business Research Institute announced the October movie star brand reputation rankings. Cha Seung Won topped the list with a brand reputation index of 5,841,596, which is a 31 percent increase for him since September. The actor has been gaining attention for his appearance in the variety show Three Meals a Day. He was also recently impressed with his roles in the series The Tyrant and the Netflix film Uprising.


Kim Woo Bin followed next, recording a brand reputation index of 5,009,360. He made headlines with his action-comedy role in the new Netflix film Officer Black Belt.

Yoo Hae Jin, who is known for his roles in hit projects like Exhuma, Confidential Assignment and more, came in third. He also appeared on Three Meals a Day. He scored a brand reputation ranking of 4,867,842.

Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Kim Hye Soo became the first actress to be included in the list with 17th place.

Here is the full list: 

  1. Cha Seung Won
  2. Kim Woo Bin
  3. Yoo Hae Jin
  4. Jung Hae In
  5. Hwang Jung Min
  6. Lee Dong Wook
  7. Um Tae Goo
  8. Park Seo Joon
  9. Lee Je Hoon
  10. Ma Dong Seok
  11. Son Suk Ku
  12. Jo Jung Suk
  13. Lee Byung Hun
  14. Byun Yo Han
  15. Lee Jung Jae
  16. Lee Seo Jin
  17. Kim Hye Soo
  18. Han Ji Min
  19. Go Yoon Jung
  20. Park Ji Hwan
  21. Lee Jin Uk
  22. Um Jung Ah
  23. Jang Dong Gun
  24. Kim Tae Ri
  25. Lee Jong Suk
  26. Ha Jung Woo
  27. Kang Dong Won
  28. Nam Joo Hyuk
  29. Gong Yoo
  30. Jo In Sung

