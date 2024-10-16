Cha Seung Won, Kim Woo Bin and Yoo Hae Jin lead October movie star brand reputation rankings; Jung Hae In follows

Cha Seung Woo topped the October movie star brand reputation rankings. The actor recently appeared in the historical film Uprising. He was followed by Kim Woo Bin and Yoo Hae Jin. The rankings are based on consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars from September 15 to October 15.

On October 16, the Korean Business Research Institute announced the October movie star brand reputation rankings. Cha Seung Won topped the list with a brand reputation index of 5,841,596, which is a 31 percent increase for him since September. The actor has been gaining attention for his appearance in the variety show Three Meals a Day. He was also recently impressed with his roles in the series The Tyrant and the Netflix film Uprising.

Kim Woo Bin followed next, recording a brand reputation index of 5,009,360. He made headlines with his action-comedy role in the new Netflix film Officer Black Belt.

Yoo Hae Jin, who is known for his roles in hit projects like Exhuma, Confidential Assignment and more, came in third. He also appeared on Three Meals a Day. He scored a brand reputation ranking of 4,867,842.

Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Kim Hye Soo became the first actress to be included in the list with 17th place.

Here is the full list:

Cha Seung Won Kim Woo Bin Yoo Hae Jin Jung Hae In Hwang Jung Min Lee Dong Wook Um Tae Goo Park Seo Joon Lee Je Hoon Ma Dong Seok Son Suk Ku Jo Jung Suk Lee Byung Hun Byun Yo Han Lee Jung Jae Lee Seo Jin Kim Hye Soo Han Ji Min Go Yoon Jung Park Ji Hwan Lee Jin Uk Um Jung Ah Jang Dong Gun Kim Tae Ri Lee Jong Suk Ha Jung Woo Kang Dong Won Nam Joo Hyuk Gong Yoo Jo In Sung

