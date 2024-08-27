Name: Cinderella at 2 AM

Premiere Date: 24 August, 2024

Cast: Shin Hyun Been, Moon Sang Min, Yoon Bak, Park So Jin

Creator: Park Jun Hwa

Director: Seo Min Jung, Bae Hee Young

Writer: Oh Eun Ji

No. of episodes: 10

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Workplace romance

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Coupang Play, Channel A, Viki, Viu

Cinderella at 2 AM synopsis

The manager of the brand marketing team, Ha Yoon Seo, played by Shin Hyun Been, is dating the maknae of her team, Seo Joo Won, played by Moon Sang Min. The two have been going strong for a year and a half when she learns that he is but the youngest heir to the company.

So when the chaebol’s mother, aka the very own chairwoman of the credit card company that she works for, asks her to break up with her son and offers a handsome amount in return, Ha Yoon Seo breaks the stereotypes and accepts it, promising to let go of Seo Joo Won in 2 months. Her only problem is the man himself committedly pursues her once again, ruining her break-up plan.

Watch Cinderella at 2 AM teaser

Cinderella at 2 AM First Week Review

The show starts out with a cliche plot and continues to be very much a ball in the tried and tested alley. The difference? Cinderella at 2 AM does not try to disguise its similarities with the well-known K-drama tropes but instead takes it in stride to build on the classic tale of Cinderella with a matching fitting-shoe artwork to go at the start of the show. It plays into the idea of the beloved fairytale princess returning to her house at 2 am after a whirlwind romance with the prince and facing the reality that awaits her.

Advertisement

While not much about Ha Yoon Seo’s past has been revealed so far, it is preluded that family-related trauma awaits the viewers in the coming seasons. Meanwhile, the show itself banks on a light storyline with high-quality screenplay, adding to the charms of the leads.

Acting performances in Cinderella at 2 AM episode 1 and 2

So far, Moon Sang Min has been the highlight with his sincere actions, allowing us to accept his intentions and charming behavior towards his girlfriend. On the other hand, Shin Hyun Been’s expressions are the winner in her case. Their chemistry brings a fun twist to the classic tale.

On the other hand, Yoon Bak brings a refreshing elder brother energy as Seo Si Won by supporting Moon Sang Min’s character. His own life presents a peculiar situation with an arranged marriage to Park So Jin’s Lee Mi Jin. More twists and fun is awaited for the new pairing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love Next Door Ep 3-4 Review: Jung Hae In starrer can only do so much with cliche plot despite Jung So Min’s best attempts