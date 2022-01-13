Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY would love to hug BTS’ Jungkook and thank him for everything he has done

Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Under BTS, he has sung three solo songs; the first, pop track ‘Begin’ from the 2016 album ‘Wings’, told his story of moving to Seoul at a young age to become an idol and expresses his gratitude towards his fellow members for taking care of him during that time.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Navneet Kaur from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Jungkook,

First i thankful that i have got this opportunity for writing this note for you. My dear koo, I am so obsessed with you. When i first saw you i thought there was no other special moment except that. Baby " I want your heart because you catch mine ". You are really something which i don't wanna lose at any cost. I don't know , i never felt this before but my heart always beats for you. You are the most beautiful part of my life which i always need. Now you are started coming in my dreams my bunny. If i get a chance to meet you, ' I wanna hug you with tight arms and experience that moment with you '. You are perfect with everything. Your voice, your charming smile, your cuteness....always brings shine to my inner appearance. I don't have many friends but I want one friend who always understands me and my feelings. You are very great and kind hearted human being. I also wanna become a great personality like you whom all will love. You will never fade away from my mind. I hope that one day I'll meet you in person and I will tell you all these things...that's what I really feel about you. You are the person whom i can love unconditionally. I want you with every beat of my heart. So my dear always stay healthy and happy. Have a nice day....

Saranghae dear

Navneet kaur

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.