Did BTS' V get promoted to Corporal position in South Korean military? Recent spotting at orchestra event has fans guessing

BTS member V, currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, has once again stirred excitement among ARMYs, this time due to a possible promotion. The buzz began when V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, was recently spotted attending an orchestra performance in the military. Fans were thrilled to see the global superstar in the audience, dressed in his military uniform and wearing a white mask. However, what truly caught their attention was the badge on his uniform, featuring three black stripes, suggesting a potential promotion to the rank of Corporal.

Fans speculated about V's possible promotion to Corporal, as the three black stripes on his uniform indicate the rank's insignia. The timeline also aligns with standard military promotion schedules, as he would have been eligible for this promotion in August. If V has indeed attained the rank of Corporal, his final promotion would be to Sergeant, represented by four stripes, before his eventual discharge.

The sight of V enjoying the orchestra event provided a rare and cherished glimpse of him during his time in the military. Fans expressed their pride in seeing him participating in cultural events and taking on new responsibilities. The prospect of his promotion adds another layer of excitement for the ARMY community, who are counting down the days until BTS members reunite after completing their military duties.

V began his military journey last December. BIGHIT Entertainment announced his enlistment on November 22, 2023, along with fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. He officially entered service on December 11 and, after completing his extended training as an elite trainee alongside RM, he was assigned to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024. Serving under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps, V has continued to draw interest from fans who eagerly follow his activities during his enlistment.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding his promotion, the image of V’s uniform at the event has given fans much to celebrate. As V continues his service, the anticipation for his return grows, with ARMYs eagerly awaiting the day he and his fellow members can once again perform on stage together.

