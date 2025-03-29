Did G-Dragon indirectly address Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron scandal? BIGBANG leader’s post on ‘Suffering’ sparks speculation

G-Dragon, the iconic leader of BIGBANG, stirred speculation among his fans when he shared a quote from philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche on his social media account, on March 29. The quote read: "When you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares back at you. Creation is both a salvation of suffering and a consolation to life. To create, however, requires a lot of changes as his own suffering follows. I’m meant to be."

While it initially appeared as a philosophical reflection, fans quickly began speculating that G-Dragon's post might be a subtle reference to the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun, particularly his involvement in the highly publicized drama surrounding his alleged inappropriate relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who was a minor at the time of their interactions.

The timing of G-Dragon’s post couldn’t be more significant, as Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement in his variety show Good Day has recently come under intense scrutiny. The controversy stems from multiple accusations involving the actor's past behavior, which has resulted in widespread calls for his removal from the show.

As the scandal deepens, Kim Soo Hyun’s role on Good Day has become a focal point, with his presence on the show being heavily edited and even omitted from episodes to avoid further backlash. Many have been quick to link G-Dragon’s cryptic post to this unfolding drama, with fans speculating that the quote could reflect the struggles of being publicly involved in a scandal and the toll it takes on an individual’s creative output.

This, however, is not the first time that G-Dragon's social media activity has raised eyebrows in relation to Kim Soo Hyun’s ongoing controversy. Just a week earlier, G-Dragon shared a post on his secondary account featuring a screenshot from MBC's Infinite Challenge, showing comedian HaHa shouting, “Get it together! In this harsh world!”

The post, though seemingly lighthearted at first glance, took on a new layer of meaning in the context of the ongoing crisis surrounding Kim Soo Hyun. Fans quickly began to speculate that G-Dragon may have been using the post to make a veiled comment on the emotional and psychological pressures that both he and Kim Soo Hyun may be experiencing amid the public fallout.

Meanwhile, in light of the growing public outcry, MBC, the network behind Good Day, issued a statement explaining that the March 23 episode of the show had been canceled to allow time to "reorganize the program." This came after the March 16 episode, which aired a heavily edited version of Good Day that excluded many of Kim Soo Hyun’s appearances. Although the edits were an attempt to mitigate the fallout, critics argued that the network should have removed him completely from the episode, and the decision to leave parts of his appearance in was seen as an insufficient response to the scandal.

Now, the upcoming episode of Good Day, scheduled to air on March 30, is expected to feature a version of the program that completely excludes Kim Soo Hyun. In this episode, G-Dragon will gather with several of his close colleagues, including Jung Hyung Don, Defconn, Code Kunst, and Jo Se Ho, for a special ‘Good Day General Meeting.’ This episode is anticipated to be a major turning point in the ongoing saga, as it will focus on G-Dragon and his role in the show moving forward, without the presence of Kim Soo Hyun.

As the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and his alleged actions continues to develop, the public's reaction remains divided. Amid all of this, G-Dragon’s posts and interactions on social media have become a point of intense speculation, with fans eagerly searching for any hint that might shed light on his thoughts about the scandal and the impact it is having on both his career and that of Kim Soo Hyun.

