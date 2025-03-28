IU teases G-Dragon on feeling 'awkward' around her, 8 years after Palette collab: 'I heard you...'

IU and G-Dragon finally reunited on IU's Palette on March 27. In the latest episode of IU's music talk show, G-Dragon made a guest appearance, catching up on fun banter and also gifting fans with a live version of their 2017 collaborative song, Palette. In the episode, IU teased G-Dragon about feeling awkward around her, and then went on to talk about how their relationship dynamics have changed over the years as they grew past their 30s.

IU said while she was doing the pre-interview of the show, knowing about one thing got her really surprised– "GD feels awkward around IU? I heard you said so." G-Dragon quickly denied the cheeky charge, saying "I don’t! Haven’t we gotten a lot closer than before?" IU mentioned that she also felt the same way. Recalling their Palette song recording era, she stated that their comparatively young ages back and less experience back then might have made them a little awkward around each other. "Back then, I was 25 and you were 30. I didn’t know how to act around you, IU said.

The BIGBANG member also agreed to her reasoning, saying that he didn't know how to act around any industry colleague or anyone he met. It might have partially been because of his introverted nature. The K-pop idols were all unanimous in the opinion that they had grown closer over time. They reminisced about their first meeting in seven years at IU's THE WINNING concert in September 2024, where they surprisingly felt at ease despite the long time gap. Regarding that, IU said, "Even though we hadn’t met for seven years, when we said hello again, it felt strangely natural."

Advertisement

They also noted that although they hadn't had the opportunity to spend a significant amount of time together over the years, they still managed to maintain a connection by exchanging New Year's greetings and sending each other occasional messages. Besides their fun banter, fans also loved their duet singing of Palatte after almost 8 years. The song is a declaration of self-discovery and empowerment. Its lyrics convey IU's confidence in herself, acknowledging that while she still has questions about her identity, she's moving forward with self-assurance.