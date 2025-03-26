Kim Soo Hyun erased from Good Day teaser creating distance from G-Dragon amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

MBC’s variety show Good Day has found itself in the spotlight as its latest teaser for episode 6, released on March 25 through the YouTube channel TEO, revealed a notable omission: actor Kim Soo Hyun. As the show’s production team grapples with growing backlash over his involvement, his absence from the preview has fueled further speculation about whether the entertainment industry is beginning to distance itself from him in light of the recent allegations.

The teaser clip showcased a lively and competitive atmosphere as cast members, including Defconn, Hong Jin Kyung, Jung Hyung Don, Kwanghee, Hoshi, Code Kunst, and Jung Hae In, participated in a quiz game, battling it out for prizes. Adding to the excitement, the preview also featured G-Dragon enjoying with the girl group aespa, who brought a fun moment to the show.

In one particularly entertaining clip, G-Dragon attempted to mimic the choreography of aespa’s song Whiplash but soon gave up, raising his hands in defeat and saying, “I’m sorry,” which drew laughter from those around him.

While fans were thrilled to see the show’s usual mix of entertainment and celebrity interactions, the preview’s biggest talking point was Kim Soo Hyun’s noticeable absence. The actor had previously been an integral part of the Good Day cast, particularly as a member of the “88 line” alongside Jung Hae In, Kwanghee, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Im Siwan. However, despite his active participation in earlier episodes, he was nowhere to be seen in the latest promotional material.

Kim Soo Hyun has recently been embroiled in a scandal following allegations that he was involved in a long-term romantic relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron, dating back to when she was still a minor. The claims, which have sparked widespread debate, suggest that their relationship lasted for approximately six years. While Kim Soo Hyun has acknowledged that he and Kim Sae Ron had a past relationship, he has firmly denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that they only began dating after she reached adulthood.

However, the public remains divided, and the controversy has placed a heavy cloud over his career.

In response to the backlash, Good Day’s production team had previously issued an official statement addressing their stance on the situation. The team explained that given the nature of the controversy, they had decided to take precautionary measures to protect the show’s integrity and maintain the support of its audience.

As a result, the production team confirmed that they would be heavily editing Kim Soo Hyun’s footage and removing as many of his appearances as possible. Furthermore, they announced that all footage recorded on March 13, which included Kim Soo Hyun, had been discarded entirely. The situation also led to the show’s broadcast schedule being delayed by one week, further underscoring the serious approach MBC has taken to handling the matter.

The decision to edit out Kim Soo Hyun has sparked a fierce debate among viewers. The Good Day message board has been flooded with divided opinions, with some fans expressing their disappointment over the removal of his scenes, while others have supported the decision. With public opinion split, Good Day remains under intense scrutiny.

Whether the decision to minimize Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement will ultimately benefit or harm the show remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated sixth episode is set to air on March 30 at 9:10 PM KST, and fans will be watching closely to see if further adjustments have been made regarding the actor’s presence.

Beyond Good Day, Kim Soo Hyun’s professional future appears uncertain. As the entertainment world watches how this scandal unfolds, one thing is certain: Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation and career may be facing their most challenging test yet.