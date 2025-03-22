'Wake up in this harsh world’: G-Dragon shares post after Good Day episode cancellation amid Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal

Following Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae’s dating scandal, MBC’s variety show Good Day, featuring G-Dragon, has faced unexpected backlash and a cancellation of its upcoming episode. Amid the turmoil, G-Dragon subtly addressed the situation through social media.

On March 20, 2025, G-Dragon posted a cryptic image on his private Instagram account. The image was a screenshot from a 2012 episode of MBC’s Infinite Challenge, showing comedian HaHa with the caption, “Wake up in this harsh world.” Given the timing, many fans interpreted the post as a subtle response to the chaos surrounding Good Day, especially since the announcement of the show’s disrupted schedule had occurred on the same day.

Actor Kim Soo Hyun, a key participant in Good Day, is believed to be the main reason behind the sudden cancellation of the variety show's episode 6. Rumors about his past romantic relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron led to intense public scrutiny. As the controversy grew, much of Kim Soo Hyun's footage from Good Day was edited out. The production team faced increasing pressure, as the producers had originally planned to minimize his screen time through selective editing. However, this became difficult due to the large amount of pre-recorded material.

The music project variety show Good Day, in which G-Dragon teams up with people from different industries to compose a song. MBC confirmed that the sixth episode, which was initially slated to air on March 23, would not be airing, citing the need to "reorganize the program." It will instead be replaced by a special broadcast of the well-liked program I Live Alone.

The Good Day's production team acknowledged the problem in a statement on March 17. They voiced worries that the current controversy might overshadow the show's intended message and call into question the other cast members' sincerity. The public outcry persisted despite management efforts, and the network was eventually forced to pause the show. G-Dragon's cryptic post ignited more speculation regarding his perspective on Kim Soo Hyun's controversy and the difficulties facing the program.

Fans are left wondering if the show will bounce back from the criticism or if there will be more disruptions, which could jeopardize G-Dragon's eagerly awaited television return.