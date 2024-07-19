Did Stray Kids hint at remaining tour stops in Chk Chk Boom music video? Hugh Jackman cameo scene raises speculation

Stray Kids has finally made their much-anticipated comeback with the brand new album ATE and released the music video for the titled track Ck Chk Boom. However, in the music video, they showcase a map that has convinced fans that the group is hinting at the rest of the locations they will be performing at on their World Tour.

Did Stray Kids drop spoilers for upcoming tour locations in Chk Chk Boom MV?

On July 19, 2024, Stray Kids released the music video for the lead single Chk Chk Boom from their new album ATE. Along with the electrifying visuals, what excited most fans was the surprise cameos by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who took up their iconic characters Deadpool and Wolverine from their upcoming movie.

However, another aspect of the video that has led to further speculations is the calculated showcasing of the North American map where various locations are highlighted.

Discussions have sparked online among fans and everyone is guessing if the move was deliberate on the group’s part and they are hinting at the upcoming U.S. and Canada stops for the world tour.

If the fan theories are true, the group will be performing in various cities, including San Francisco, Chicago, Las Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver, San Juan, and more. However, it could also be a mere addition to the video and could mean nothing substantial at all.

Previously, the group announced their world tour titled dominATE SEOUL, where they will be performing from August 24, August 25, August 31, and September 1, 2024, at KSPO DOME Seoul. The rest of the locations will be revealed later.

More about Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company.

Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024, BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024, and they recently performed at I-Days in Milan.

