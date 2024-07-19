TWS to perform and hold QnA session for Grammy Museum’s Global Spin Live on August 1 ahead of HYBE exhibition

TWS, the rookie boy group is gearing up for the next step in its career. The boy band is all set to perform at the Grammy Museum as part of Global Spin Live. On August 1, alongside an electrifying performance, the six-piece group will also hold a Q&A session in Los Angeles.

TWS to perform at Grammy Museum on August 1

On July 19, the Grammy Museum announced that TWS will perform for the Global Spin Live segment. The event is set to take place on August 1 from 7:30 to 9:00 P.M. local time at 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, California in the United States.

Following the special performance, the sextet will hold a Q&A session for fans, moderated by Emily Mei. During the session, the members will talk about their rising careers as well as discuss their latest album SUMMER BEAT!

The notice by the Grammy Museum further stated that, afterward, attendees would get a rare invitation to a rooftop party. They can indulge in food and drinks at the museum’s Ray Charles Terrace.

At the same time, fans who attend the event will receive an exclusive opportunity to check out the special K-pop exhibit HYBE: We Believe In Music before it opens to the general public.

For ticketing and additional details check out the link in the Grammy Museum’s post:

More about TWS' participation in HYBE's special exhibition with Grammy Museum

TWS has also been confirmed as one of the many K-pop groups who are taking part in HYBE’s upcoming exhibit in collaboration with the Grammy Museum.

As a group launched by the company’s subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment, this sextet will showcase its keepsakes, artifacts, outfits, and other valuable things at the exhibition.

Other HYBE groups who are also taking part in the We Believe In Music exhibition are BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, fromis_9, Zico, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, and KATSEYE.

More about TWS

Composed of six members, Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin, TWS debuted on January 22, 2024. Within months the group rose to popularity with their refreshing concept. Most recently, on June 24, the six-piece act returned with its second EP SUMMER BEAT! Following the success of the first mini-album Sparkling Blue.

