Dreamcatcher’s Handong, Dami and Gahyeon end exclusive contracts with agency; reveal future with group

Three members of the K-pop group Dreamcatcher, Handong, Dami and Gahyeon, are parting ways with their agency, Dreamcatcher Company, after an eight-year partnership. The agency made the announcement on March 10 through their online fan cafe, revealing that the members' exclusive contracts will expire on March 31, 2025. Additionally, the agency outlined the group's future plans, which include upcoming unit schedules and band activities.

Handong, Dami and Gahyeon's exclusive contracts with Dreamcatcher Company will end on March 31st. Following that, they will pursue their individual endeavours by themselves or by signing with other agencies. Notably, the decision doesn't mean the end of their journey with Dreamcatcher, as they will continue to promote with the group. The entertainment label expressed their gratitude towards the three members and mentioned that they will "continue working together for their activities as Dreamcatcher based on mutual affection and deep trust in the group."

Handong and Gahyeon's have also taken to their respective social media accounts to announce the same and express gratefulness for their fans "infinite love" and support towards them. Additionally, Gahyeon revealed that she will be heading towards a new venture– acting and wants InSomnia (Dreamcatcher's fandom) to be by his side as she pursues something she “wanted to do since I (she) was a child". Handong revealed she "made precious memories" with fans and the other members of Dreamcatcher while chasing the dream of becoming a K-pop idol, and looks forward to a "brighter future".

Regarding the remaining members– JiU, SuA, Siyeon, and Yoohyeon, Dreamcatcher Company revealed that they will "actively support" their future projects. JiU, SuA, and Yoohyeon will engage in unit schedules, while Siyeon will pursue band activities. As per the label, the girls are gearing up to showcase "new sides of themselves" to fans. They also assured of not neglecting Handong, Dami and Gahyeon, even though they will no longer be signed under them after this month. Lastly, they requested the fans to show "great interest, love, and support" towards all the members, regardless of their allegiance to the agency.