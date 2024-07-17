Duty After School reunion: Shin Hyun Soo, Shin Su Hyun, Im Se Mi, and more get together to watch Lee Soon Won’s play; see PICS

Many cast members of sci-fi series Duty After School reunited to watch the theatre play starring Lee Soon Won. Check out the group pictures from heartwarming reunion below!

By Pratyusha Dash
Published on Jul 17, 2024  |  11:53 AM IST |  11.5K
Duty After School (Image Credits-Choi Moon Hee's Instagram, TVING)
Key Highlight
  • Duty After School cast reunited to watch Lee Soon Won’s play
  • They cheered him on with various posts and Instagram stories

Many cast members of the sci-fi series Duty After School, including Shin Hyun Soo, Shin Su Hyun, Im Se Mi, Choi Moon Hee, and others, reunited to watch a theater play starring Lee Soon Won. The webtoon-based series, a coming-of-age military sci-fi drama, first aired on March 31, 2023. It quickly became a fan favorite due to its compelling plot, although its finale left viewers heartbroken.

Duty After School reunion at Lee Soon Won’s play 

On July 16th, Choi Moon Hee shared a group picture on her Instagram featuring herself and fellow cast members of Duty After School. The cast members present included Shin Hyun Soo, Shin Su Hyun, Im Se Mi, Choi Moon Hee, Ji Min Hyuk, Shin Myoung Seong, Kim Su Gyeom, Woo Min Gyu, Lee Jung Min, Kim Jung Ran, Yoon Jong Bin, and Ahn Do Kyu. They gathered to support Lee Soon Won in his theater play. Many others also posted photos and videos from the event, enjoying the reunion and cheering each other on. 

Choi Moon Hee's Instagram

Shin Myoung Seong's Instagram

Kim Jung Ran's Instagram

Yoon Jong Bin's Instagram

Shin Su Hyun's Instagram

The cast of Duty After School is known for their close bond, and this reunion marked the first time they had come together since the series aired in 2023. While they used to meet occasionally, seeing almost the entire cast together delighted fans and highlighted their strong camaraderie.

Duty After School tells the story of a sudden alien invasion that overwhelms the South Korean military, prompting the government to enlist senior high school students into the armed forces. The series resonates deeply with fans as it portrays children struggling to survive in a world abandoned by adults, forcing them to fend for themselves. The show gained viral popularity, especially for its heartbreaking finale that left many viewers feeling sorrowful and emotionally moved. Since then, Duty After School has remained cherished by fans who hold its story close to their hearts.



More about Duty After School

Based on a popular webtoon, TVING’s upcoming sci-fi drama Duty After School follows high school students recruited to join humanity’s first war against extraterrestrial forces. As mysterious alien spheres invade Earth, the Department of Defense offers college admission incentives to enlist students into the reserved forces, transforming them into frontline fighters.

Duty After School has distinguished itself as a war drama centered around students. The webtoon’s original writer portrays a unique perspective through the alien spheres, illustrating the ambiguous situation of students who must navigate studying, college admissions, and South Korea’s CSAT (college entrance exam) without a clear dream or goal. Director Sung Yong Il resonated with this portrayal.

Credits: Choi Moon Hee's Instagram
