9 Esom movies and TV shows featuring her finest performances; Taxi Driver, Kill Boksoon, LTNS, and more

Lee So Young, better known by her stage name Esom is one of the most talented Korean actresses whose prolific career boasts many high-profile works. Having made her debut in the 2010s, the actress gained recognition with her leading role in the 2014 box-office hit Scarlet Innocence. Here are 9 Esom movies and TV shows that showcase the finest performances of her decade-long career.

9 Esom movies and TV shows that you can’t miss

1. Taxi Driver

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Esom

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2021

Genre: Action, crime, thriller, drama

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime

The jolting narrative of this high-rated series revolves around a deluxe taxi driver who gets revenge on behalf of his passengers. The series is based on a webtoon titled Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Lee Jae Jin and the story is originally inspired by a true crime case in South Korea.

Lee Je Hoon headlines Taxi Driver as Kim Do Gi, a former elite special force captain who joins Rainbow Taxi company after his mother is killed. Esom embodies the role of Kang Ha Na, an elite prosecutor who fights for justice and later takes an interest in Kim Do Gi’s work. She is employed at the Seoul Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.

Advertisement

2. Kill Boksoon

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Esom, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Sia

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2023

Genre: Action, thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Kill Boksoon centers around a single mother (played by Jeon Do Yeon) with the titular name who is a renowned contract killer with a 100% success rate. She is employed at the M.K Ent. Esom stars as Cha Min Hee, the director and the younger sister of the company’s CEO Cha Min Kyu.

3. LTNS

Cast: Esom, Ahn Jae Hong

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2024

Genre: Thriller, comedy, romance

Where to watch: Not available in India

The series tells a tale of a high-stake infidelity chase about an estranged couple Rim Park Samuel (Ahn Jae Hong) and Woo Jin (played by Esom). Together, they hunt down cheating couples to make money. While at work, they appear synched, in their daily life, their desires and affection have been plummeting as their house price.

Advertisement

4. Scarlet Innocence

Cast: Esom, Jung Woo Sung

IMDB Rating: 5.9

Release year: 2014

Genre: Romance, thriller, drama

Where to watch: Not available

This box-office hit film about revenge and romance centers around a 20-year small-town girl Deokee (played by Esom) whose life gets exciting when she meets Hak Kyu (Jung Woo Sung), a former University professor. The mutual attraction between the pair transitions into a lusty affair. However, abandoning the girl, the professor soon returns to the city. 8 years later, a vengeance-fueled Deokee reappears in his life with a quest to destroy it.

5. Because This is My First Life

Cast: Lee Min Ki, Jung So Min, Esom, Kim Ga Eun

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romance, drama, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

This popular rom-com revolves around an intelligent and rational computer designer Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki) and his roommate Ji Ho (played by Jung So Min). Despite working at a dating app company, Nam So Hee stays away from romance until an unexpected contract marriage with her roommate leads to unwavering emotions.

Advertisement

Esom stars as Woo Su Ji, Ji Ho’s school friend, now working as an executive at a big firm. With the dream of becoming the CEO one day, she deals with extreme sexism by her male colleagues.

6. The Third Charm

Cast: Seo Kang Joon, Esom, Lee Yoon Ji

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

This rom-com follows a realistic love story between two individuals with completely opposite personalities. Esom stars as Lee Young Jae, an emotional and spontaneous 20-year-old who decided to work to get rich, skipping University life. When she is dragged to a blind date by a friend, she meets On Joon Young (played by Seo Kang Joon), a sensitive Uni student with no sense of fashion.

7. Samjin Company English Class

Cast: Ko Ah Sung, Esom, Park Hye Soo

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2020

Genre: Comedy, crime, drama

Where to watch: Not available

Set in the backdrop of 1995, this dramedy follows the story of three female high-school grad office workers who begin taking English classes to earn promotions and uncover the corruption at their workplace.

8. Black Knight

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Esom

IMDB Rating: 6.4

Release year: 2023

Genre: Adventure, Action, Sci-fi

Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

Set in a dystopian future, dealing with air pollution, the sci-fi series is all about a legendary deliveryman known as the Black Knight, who plays the key role in human survival in the deserted Korean peninsula.

9. Single in Seoul

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lim Soo Jung, Esom

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2023

Genre: Romance, drama, comedy

Where to watch: Not available

The heartwarming rom-com is about a love story between a man who likes to be alone and a female publisher who despises singlehood.

Throughout her prolific career, Esom has built a diverse filmography filled with many works of different genres. Action, comedy, romance, and drama, the actress never fails to amaze viewers with anything she commits to. If you want to have a taste of her meticulous acting skills, the above list is a good place to start.