Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ SUGA caught for DUI, Han Ji Min dating Choi Jung Hoon, BLACKPINK reunion and more

This week’s K-drama and K-pop news have some hard-to-miss updates. From BTS’ SUGA’s DUI incident to BLACKPINK’s much-awaited reunion on the 8th debut anniversary, this weekly recap comes bearing some breaking news. Read on and catch up on everything important that happened over the last seven days.

BTS’ SUGA caught in a drunk driving incident

This week’s biggest news involves SUGA from the megastar K-pop ensemble BTS. On the night of August 6, a patrolling officer came to assist him after he fell off an electric scooter in front of his house in Hannam-dong. After the cop noticed the trace of alcohol in his breath, a breathalyzer test was conducted and he was taken to the local police station.

Later, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement mentioning that he was on an electric kickboard and barely rode 500m under the influence. This caused a debate after footage was released allegedly showing SUGA riding a scooter. The vehicle was later ruled out as non-personal mobility, leading to the possibility of him facing criminal charges equivalent to someone drunk driving a car.

The latest reports suggest his blood alcohol content at the time of the incident was 0.227%, which is at least eight times higher than the legal limit in South Korea. The Police plan on summoning him once again for a formal statement and further investigation.

BLACKPINK reunites for 8th debut anniversary

On August 8, BLACKPINK celebrated its 8th anniversary since debuting in 2016. On the special occasion, all four members including Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé came together to host a fan sign event. They also live-streamed, celebrating the special day with global fans.

Commemorating their 8th debut anniversary, each member took to their social media accounts and shared heartfelt messages, thanking BLINKs for being with them through the journey.

This marked BLACKPINK members’ first reunion as a group in at least 7 months. Now the group is set to make a comeback in 2025.

On the other hand, member Lisa continues to thrive in her solo career with a string of new music. She has announced a collaborative track with Rosalía named New Woman, set to release on August 15.

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon’s rap lyrics sparks group’s contract expiry rumors

During the first concert of 2024 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR iDOL, leader Soyeon performed a solo song titled Bad B*******. The track had lyrics like “Contract ends in November/ Who would ever stop me?”, which immediately sparked rumors that maybe the group will part ways with their current agency CUBE Entertainment.

Initially, the agency addressed the rumor saying that it is just lyrics and has nothing to do with the group’s actual contract. However, in a follow-up statement, the company confirmed that Soyeon’s individual contract will indeed expire in November and the renewal is under discussion.

Later a furry of reports claimed that the (G)I-DLE leader is actually looking for new agencies to sign with like KOZ Entertainment of BPM Entertainment. However, both companies denied the reports.

BamBam to visit India for the first time for BAMESIS SHOWCASE TOUR

Thai K-pop idol BamBam has announced some good news for his Indian fans. The GOT7 member is scheduled for his debut India show on December 15. After kicking off his BAMESIS SHOWCASE TOUR in Bangkok, the singer will arrive at Mumbai’s Yashwantrao Chavan Centre on the scheduled date.

Han Ji Min confirms relationship with Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon

In other news, Han Ji Min, a Korean popular actress is dating indie rock band Jannabi’s frontman Choi Jung Hoon. A report about their relationship emerged on August 8 and later the singer’s agency confirmed the same. The duo first met each other on the set of the KBS show The Seasons, which Choi Jung Hoon was hosting at that time.

Yoo Ah In mourns father’s passing

While his own life is under scrutiny for the alleged use of illegal narcotics, actor Yoo Ah In has faced a major setback this week. His father passed away on August 7 after a long battle with chronic illness. The last rites were performed at the Daegu Catholic University Hospital Funeral Home and the burial took place on August 9.

