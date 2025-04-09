Ex-MOMOLAND's Nancy to make acting debut with Ma Dong Seok’s Pig Valley following group's disbandment; report

K-pop girl group MOMOLAND officially announced their disbandment on February 14, 2023, after all the members' contracts with MLD Entertainment expired. Following that, the six members set off on their respective solo paths. Recently, Nancy has been reported to make a full-fledged transition to acting. According to K-media outlet OSEN's April 8 article, she is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie Pig Valley, helmed by popular actor Ma Dong Seok.

Nancy's first acting gig and her first big-screen appearance will be in an action thriller. Fans are excited to see the elegant K-pop idol in a rugged setting. Pig Valley is a global project set in Texas, USA. The film revolves around Hammer, a retired professional boxer, who becomes embroiled in a pursuit of a money bag linked to a criminal organization. Ma Dong Seok will not only star as the lead but also oversee the project's planning, original story, and production. Notably, despite being a Korean production, the entire dialogue will be in English, aiming to appeal to a global audience.

Nancy might be apt for the role due to her fluency in English, which she showcased in various interviews as a MOMOLAND member. The artist's father, an American military veteran, influenced her international upbringing, which included time spent in the U.S. and the U.K. during her childhood. Fans are eagerly anticipating how she will utilize this strength of hers in the English-language film. Pig Valley will be Nancy's first proper acting venture; however, details regarding her role aren't out of wraps yet.

Previously, back in 2017, she had a brief acting role in a web music drama during her girl group activities, but it was not in a full-length production. Hence, the upcoming movie will be a crucial opportunity to make a memorable first impression as an actress. The film is directed by Lee Sang Yong, who previously achieved remarkable success with The Outlaws seasons 2 and 3, both of which earned tens of millions. The movie is a collaborative production between Big Punch Pictures and Nova Film, with Plus M Entertainment overseeing investment and distribution.

