K-drama Family by Choice brings Bae Hyeon Seong back to our screens as the dialect-heavy, basketball loving boy alongside Jung Chae Yeon and Hwang In Yeop, in a Korean remake of the famed Chinese drama, Go Ahead. Soon after taking on his first major negative role in Gyeongseong Creature 2, the star went head first into a highly anticipated project and is now reaping the bountiful gains of his hard work with the show’s success.

About Bae Hyeon Seong

At the age of 25, Bae Hyeon Seong’s glow-up has been truly remarkable as he takes on versatile roles, including those of a medical intern, a teen father, and a corporate office employee, among others. After starting off with Love Playlist which received global attention and making several cameos in popular projects like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Bae Hyeon Seong has already displayed his acting chops in well-known projects.

Bae Hyeon Seong in Family by Choice

This time, the actor embodies a family-valuing Kang Haejun who forms strong bonds with his neighbors and finds comfort in strangers in the absence of his own parents. His equation with Choi Won Young’s Yoon Jeongjae has been greatly appreciated by viewers for its heartwarming nature, as the two present a father-son-like relationship despite being unrelated. Moreover, Bae Hyeon Seong's camaraderie with Jung Chae Yeon’s Yoon Juwon and Hwang In Yeop’s Kim Sanha in Family by Choice is adorable to the core.

Advertisement

Watch Family by Choice teaser

Bae Hyeon Seong Interview

Inching close to its end now, with love brewing strong between Kang Haejun and Seo Ji Hye’s Park Dal, a welcome change to the original love triangle, Bae Hyeon Seong spoke to us in an exclusive chat about the many ways he prepped for the role and dissected the complexities of having 2 father figures in the story. The actor further revealed the kind of jokes he makes with co-stars Jung Chae Yeon and Hwang In Yeop, as well as reimagined the storyline. Read all about it below.

How did speaking satoori come to you? How did you prepare for this role- did you have to take basketball lessons or build muscles?

Bae Hyeon Seong: I learned the dialect with guidance from my acting coach, taking it step by step, as I don’t typically use one in everyday life. In the drama, my character was a high school basketball player, so there were scenes where I had to play basketball. Like with the dialect, I approached these scenes with the mindset of enjoying them rather than taking formal lessons, as I genuinely love sports and play often.

Advertisement

While shooting for this bright role as Kang Hae Jun you were also working on a villainous role on the side, how did you get in and out of two characters and is the preparation any different?

Bae Hyeon Seong: As soon as Gyeongseong Creature 2 wrapped, I immediately began work on Family by Choice. The two projects were released close together, and I thought viewers might find enjoyment in seeing me portray such contrasting characters. In Gyeongseong Creature 2, I faced many new challenges, such as complex action sequences and CG work, so my main focus was ensuring the scenes were completed safely. For Family by Choice, I prepared with the hope that viewers would truly connect with and empathize with Haejun’s emotions. It would mean a great deal to me if those who watched both projects felt I portrayed these two very different characters well.

What does a prefabricated family or 조립식 가족 mean to you and how do you view the relationship with Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon’s characters?

Advertisement

Bae Hyeon Seong: I was most struck by how people who weren’t related by blood—those typically considered “non-family”—shared meals every day, cared for one another’s wounds, and, over time, healed together in their own way. Through these moments, they truly became a family. That was very impressive.

What did you think of a family with two Dads and your character’s ‘awkward’ relationship with his own parents? What did you think portraying this role would add to your career?

Bae Hyeon Seong: It’s certainly a complex, awkward relationship. Haejun’s parents had their reasons, but ultimately, they left him, and it was Jeongjae who welcomed him into the family. This tension actually helped me portray Haejun, as he’s a character deeply sensitive to others, carrying lingering anxiety and fear. Each time his parents reappeared in his life, those awkward moments truly shaped how I approached playing him.

Portraying Kang Haejun was an incredible learning experience. Many scenes required me to express a range of emotions with depth and nuance, which allowed me to grow both personally and professionally. Playing Haejun in Family by Choice will undoubtedly remain a memorable milestone in my career.

Family by Choice will undoubtedly remain a memorable milestone in my career. Bae Hyeon Seong about playing Haejun

Have you watched the original work that Family by Choice is based on, if yes, what did you take away from it?

Advertisement

Bae Hyeon Seong: A key scene in our drama is when the family gathers to share a meal. These shared moments are essential, as they show how we come together as a family, offering comfort and support despite not being bound by blood. I think this is one of the unique charms of Family by Choice, setting it apart from the original. I also remember paying close attention to the school years scenes in the original, as I felt the personalities and dynamics of the three main characters are deeply shaped by those times.

If Kang Haejun and Yoon Joowon ended up as a couple instead of her with Yoon Sanha, what difference would the love story be like? Tell us about your love story with Park Dal.

Bae Hyeon Seong: If Haejun and Juwon had become a couple, it would have been incredibly difficult for Sanha, as Juwon is his one true light and sole escape. However, if Haejun and Juwon were together, their relationship would likely feel more relaxed, like that of a longtime couple. Watching Haejun’s feelings gradually start to seep into Dal’s world will certainly be an intriguing storyline to follow!

What kind of roles are you planning on taking next and what has been your favorite portrayal of yours so far?

Advertisement

Bae Hyeon Seong: There are still so many roles I’d love to explore. I’d like to revisit the action genre, like the work I did in Gyeongseong Creature 2, released last September, and try my hand at a fantasy genre like an apocalypse or even a heartbreaking love story. While every role has been memorable, Haejun stands out the most—he allowed me to express a wide range of emotions and nuances. I also have wonderful memories from the filming period, making it one of my favorites.

What is your message for Indian fans and have you watched any Indian films or shows?

Bae Hyeon Seong: Hello, Indian fans! I’m Bae Hyeon Seong, an actor. Thank you so much for all the love you’ve shown Family by Choice. There are more heartfelt and exciting stories yet to come, so I hope you’ll keep enjoying the show. If a good opportunity comes my way, I’d love to meet you all in India someday. I haven’t had the chance to watch any Indian movies or dramas yet, but I’d be thrilled to check out your recommendations. And if I ever get the opportunity to be part of one, it would be an incredible experience! Thank you!

ALSO READ: Family by Choice EXCLUSIVE: Hwang In Youp on if he picks roles with happy endings, memes around love interest, and more