EXCLUSIVE: BBGIRLS shares insights on new name, emotions about re-debut with ONE MORE TIME, and more

BBGIRLS is here! Much like a phoenix rising again, MINYOUNG, YOUJOUNG, EUNJI, and YUNA are reincarnating in the K-pop world with a rejuvenating debut. Known for their popular summer hits, formerly called Brave Girls, the four girls are back with a new release for their beloved fans.

About BBGIRLS

A rebrand, BBGIRLS is essentially rebuilding itself this time around as it brings an experienced mindset to a debut. Popular for their songs like Rollin’, which became a sensation, and Chi Mat Ba Ram which brought a lot of affection from the group’s followers, MINYOUNG, YOUJOUNG, EUNJI, and YUNA have now released ONE MORE TIME. With a title track of the same name, and a B-side called Lemonade, the girls have once again attempted to stick to their strong traits.

BBGIRLS Interview

The team chatted with us in an exclusive interview about their debut-cum-comeback where they gave us a sneak peek at their creative contribution to the release, plans for future concepts, and changes in their mindset.

What does ONE MORE TIME talk about and what is your goal with this release?

MINYOUNG: Our title track, ONE MORE TIME really holds the message of going again one more time, so it is a perfect concept for our re-debut. As it is a new beginning for us, with this release, we hope to find and explore our distinct identity.

What do you think the fans should look forward to with this release? Are you treating it as your debut or as a comeback personally?

YUNA: We hope that our fans take a close look at every single aspect of this release. The music, music video, visuals, even the behind-the-scenes. Honestly, it feels like a debut and a comeback at the same time.

How involved were you in the creation process of this album?

MINYOUNG: This album is special because all the members were part of the creation process. From going through a vast number of demos to finding ONE MORE TIME, to the day of release, we participated in every step of the process. It was challenging, but also made us feel more responsible for this album.

What is the members’ favorite thing about the album- the music video, the concept photos, the B-side track, etc.?

MINYOUNG: The album concept photos and the vibe are my favorite point. As it’s an album that marks our beginning, we wanted to first visually show a different side from the past.

YUNA: I love Lemonade, but my favorite point is in ONE MORE TIME, the part “Give it to me baby”. Each member’s voice expressed this part well.

EUNJI: I love that Lemonade and ONE MORE TIME has a completely different vibe. I wanted to show various sides of BBGIRLS.

YOUJOUNG: I like both of our tracks in this album a lot!

How do you feel reforming as BBGIRLS? Why did you decide on this name?

YOUJOUNG: As we are in our rebranding stage as BBGIRLS, we hope the four of us can really display our distinct colors. We did want to find a name that would sound familiar to both the public and our fans. But our name also stands for “Breaking Barriers”, which I believe is an important message for us.

What are some things you’d like to try as BBGIRLS- like a different concept or type of song or hairstyle- that you haven’t done before?

EUNJI: We want to keep our famed title as “Summer Queens,” but also try out completely different concepts and styles. We are open to all new opportunities. I think there is so much we haven’t done yet.

Embarking on a new journey under a new name must feel like your rookie/debut days all over. What do you know now that you wish you could tell your younger self?

YOUJOUNG: It won’t all be easy. Keep strong! Don’t be disappointed over small things! We have re-debuted with such a mindset.

From 2016 to now, how do you think the group has changed?

MINYOUNG: There were really a lot of changes for our group. What won’t change is that BBGIRLS will always consist of our current four members. For other future changes, I’m also looking forward to them.

EUNJI: Before, as we lacked stage experience, we were unsure about how to fully enjoy on stage. After going on a lot of different stages, our group can really have fun on stage.

YOUJOUNG: I feel the same with EUNJI. While performing, we are more confident.

YUNA: I feel like BBGIRLS distinct color is becoming clearer. We are proceeding to find our general direction, including the overall vocal aspects.

You participated in Queendom 2 last year which must have been a challenge like no other. What did you gain from it?

MINYOUNG: Queendom 2 was a really memorable experience. It was also a difficult time due to COVID.. but going through new missions and stages, our team could really get together. Also, it was a new opportunity to collaborate with not only our members but other artists, so it was very interesting. We overall had a lot of fun.

What would you like to say to anyone who’s new to your music? And what would you say to your fans?

BBGIRLS: If you are new to our music, we hope you enjoyed ONE MORE TIME, and please look forward to our future steps! We will continue to show you our various charms. For our fans, thank you always for your support, and we hope we can show you our performance in person very soon. We love you!

