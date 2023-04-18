EXCLUSIVE: Cupid hitmakers FIFTY FIFTY say success ‘hasn’t sunk in yet’; Credit fandom HUNNIES for achievement

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY’s story is one that can easily be made into a best-selling book and they’ve only been writing it for 5 months now. Comprising members Saena, Aran, Keena, and Sio, the girl group debuted on November 18, 2022, with their debut EP ‘The Fifty’, which received praise from avid followers of the K-pop genre, But it wasn’t until they made a comeback with single album ‘The Beginning: Cupid’, that the general public finally noticed their skills and gave them due credit.

FIFTY FIFTY’s talents

The group’s oldest member, Keena was born in 2002 while their leader Saena is a 2004 liner. Members Aran and Sio are also the same age as the leader and the quartet’s young age is only a testament to the potential they present. FIFTY FIFTY’s latest release ‘Cupid’ is an earworm, rising on global music charts thanks to its catchy lyrics, the girls’ beautiful singing and of course the love it has found on social media. The song’s sped-up version found virality and soon saw ‘Cupid’ making its debut on the Billboard Hot100 chart at No.100, a first for the group. Since then, ‘Cupid’ has peaked at No.85, showing a steady climb. This made them the fastest K-pop group to earn an entry, only the sixth-ever to do so. Just this morning, their monumental debut appearance on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart at No. 9 was reported, adding to their increasing list of accomplishments.

FIFTY FIFTY on Billboard Hot100 and Spotify feats

Pinkvilla had the chance to ask the girls of FIFTY FIFTY about their remarkable debut entry on the Billboard Hot100 chart. Here’s what they said:

SAENA: It feels surreal, but I have to say thank you to all of you for this incredible achievement. We really focused on bringing positive energy to our listeners and expressing the synergies that come from being together as one. I think those were the things that really

connected with people and made all the difference.



SIO: It’s crazy - I never saw this coming, and it still hasn’t quite sunk in yet. But I know that it’s all thanks to the amazing team that worked so hard to achieve this. I’m committed to keeping up the good work and continuing to develop as an artist.

I'm committed to keeping up the good work

If that was not fabulous enough, the girl group achieved 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify soon after their Hot100 debut, only to have now crossed 2.2 million at the time of writing this. They are now the fastest K-pop group to have achieved this number and also the only fourth-generation act so far. Who do the members credit for their achievements? It’s none other than their fans, HUNNIES. Here’s what they had to say about the fandom:

KEENA: Our amazing result is all thanks to our HUNNIES’ incredible love and support! We’re so grateful, and we promise to keep making great music for you all.



ARAN: We’re blown away by the number of people who are listening to our music! It’s truly a dream come true. This just makes us even more motivated to keep creating great music in the future!

FIFTY FIFTY recently held their first showcase, thanks to the success of ‘Cupid’ and have been catching the eye of the general public due to their insane live vocal skills. They have tapped into the ever-rising fame of K-pop with an undeniable talent and it is only the start for the skilled quartet who wishes to keep dreaming big!

