EXCLUSIVE: Darshan Kumaar overwhelmed with Toofaan success; Recalls how he had sleepless nights during prep

Darshan Kumaar is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction. He has several popular movies to his name and the recent one is Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan. And while the movie has opened to rave reviews from the audience, Darshan is overwhelmed with the love coming his way. During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Mary Kom actor recalled how he had prepared for his role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial and often had sleepless nights during the training.

Talking about the same, Darshan stated, “Toofaan is getting a superb response and people are feeling inspired by the film. I had a great time getting trained in boxing for the film. We were trained by Darrell foster (a Hollywood celebrity trainer who has trained many international icons like Will Smith). Our training time was 7 am to 3 pm every day and we trained with national and international champions professionals. During the training, they use to hit us every day like a punching bag because that's their style of training. I had many sleepless nights because of soreness on my face n black n blue marks on my body. But now, I am on top of the world as I am getting a lot of appreciation for my performance especially the fight sequence in the film which motivates me a lot”.

Moving on Darshan also got candid about his look in Toofaan and how he had undergone changes for the same. “Playing Dharmesh Patil was very challenging mentally and physically. In the first half, I spotted a clean-shaven look. However, in the second half, after the interval when I lose my one eye because of Aju’s knock out punch, I had to wear lenses for which I actually had to train myself to get into that frame of mind. I used to keep my eye covered with an eye patch for few hours,” he added.

Darshan is over the moon with warm responses coming his way. He even asserted, “My phone is filled with appreciation messages from the film fraternity as well. One of the top directors mentioned that I have done a good job with powerful eyes which speaks a lot.”

To note, Toofaan had witnessed a digital release owing to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. And while OTT viewership has witnessed a new boom during the pandemic, Darshan thinks that OTT platforms have opened new horizons for actors, directors, producers everyone. “It has been a game changer for many where content is the hero. It celebrates real talents so it’s a good time for creative people who wants to do something different,” he concluded.

